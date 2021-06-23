The National Steering Committee (NSC) of the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — raised more than $1.150 million in gross revenue at its annual auction, held in conjunction with the World of Concrete on June 9.

"This year's auction was a tremendous success, both in terms of the value of donated items and the auction participants," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman. "The results are indicative of the high value the concrete industry places on the CIM program."

The 2021 CIM Auction featured a 2021 Mack Granite donated by Mack Trucks and equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls Bridgemaster mixer. Other big-ticket items included a Line Dragon donated by Somero Enterprises Inc., a Load and Go Ready Mix Truck Wash system donated by Shumaker Industries and a COMMANDbatch System donated by Command Alkon.

"In addition to the above-mentioned big-ticket items, we were pleased to have donations from industry leaders like CEMEX, LaFargeHolcim, Lehigh Hanson Inc., Argos Cement, St. Marys Cement Inc., Roanoke Cement Company, GCC, Martin Marietta as well as admixture donations from CHRYSO Inc., Master Builders Solutions, Sika USA, Euclid Chemical, GCP Applied Technologies and CarbonCure Technologies, Inc.," said CIM Marketing Committee Chairman Brian Gallagher.

"Once again, we had incredible support from the World of Concrete show management, Informa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers," said Gallagher. "We thank the many companies such as Mack Trucks, McNeilus, Somero Enterprises Inc., Shumaker Industries, Command Alkon, Volvo Construction Equipment Con-Tech, Beck Industrial, Multiquip Inc., Allen Engineering and the numerous companies that donated items to the auction to make it a complete success."

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Auction was conducted entirely using Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer's Timed Auction System. This is an online-only timed auction and bidding opened on June 7 and closed June 9.

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction also was held. This year, CIM had record proceeds from the silent auction. Auction items included cement, concrete saws, drills, mixers, vibrators, safety equipment, screeds, decorative concrete tools, water meters, pumps, generators, training sessions, reference books, iPads and laptop computers, sports travel packages and golf and vacation travel packages.

