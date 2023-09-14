List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Condux International to Display Cable Installation Tools, Equipment at Utility Expo

    Thu September 14, 2023 - National Edition
    Condux International


    Condux International will display its full line of cable installation tools and equipment at the Utility Expo.

    Condux's comprehensive line includes fiber optic cable blowers and pullers, power cable pullers, duct rodders, cable guides, pulling eyes, fishing and rodding tools and more.

    Attendees will have the opportunity to see Condux's fiber optic cable puller and line of fiber optic cable blowers. Condux offers six different Gulfstream fiber optic cable blower models capable of installing a range of fiber optic cable up to ultra-high density OSP fiber. A micro duct/fiber blower also is available for micro fiber installations.

    For underground power cable installations, the Blue Ox and APS 75 cable pullers will be on display. Both units are self-contained and provide a range of cable pulling capabilities and power. Visitors also will be able to see several static displays depicting various power and fiber cable pulling configurations featuring tools and accessories such as jamb skids, cable guides, sheaves, quadrant blocks and more.

    In addition, Utility Expo attendees will get an opportunity to see a wide range of pulling eyes, swivels, grips and more. Technical support personnel from Condux will be on hand to review product options and answer questions.

    For more information, visit www.condux.com.




    Today's top stories

    KDOT's $570M Express Lane Project Aims to Speed Commute

    Four Tips for Attracting Generation Z to Skilled Trade Jobs

    Sherwin-Williams Celebrates Topping Out of R&D Center

    ARTBA Contractors From Arizona, Nebraska, Utah Receive 2023 ARTBA Contractor Safety Awards

    Wirtgen W 150 F(i) Cold Milling Machine for High Performance in Narrow Spaces

    VIDEO: Virginia Seeks Federal Funds to Build a New Potomac Rail Bridge to Reduce Bottleneck

    Prinoth North America Expanding Its Granby Plant

    Western N.C.'s Valley Precast Supplies MagnumStone to Region



     

    Read more about...

    Condux The Utility Expo underground utilities






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA