Condux International will display its full line of cable installation tools and equipment at the Utility Expo.

Condux's comprehensive line includes fiber optic cable blowers and pullers, power cable pullers, duct rodders, cable guides, pulling eyes, fishing and rodding tools and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see Condux's fiber optic cable puller and line of fiber optic cable blowers. Condux offers six different Gulfstream fiber optic cable blower models capable of installing a range of fiber optic cable up to ultra-high density OSP fiber. A micro duct/fiber blower also is available for micro fiber installations.

For underground power cable installations, the Blue Ox and APS 75 cable pullers will be on display. Both units are self-contained and provide a range of cable pulling capabilities and power. Visitors also will be able to see several static displays depicting various power and fiber cable pulling configurations featuring tools and accessories such as jamb skids, cable guides, sheaves, quadrant blocks and more.

In addition, Utility Expo attendees will get an opportunity to see a wide range of pulling eyes, swivels, grips and more. Technical support personnel from Condux will be on hand to review product options and answer questions.

For more information, visit www.condux.com.

