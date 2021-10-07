Condux Tesmec Inc. recently introduced the PE1250 all-electric puller.

With an electric motor, the PE1250 eliminates the need for hydraulic components such as hydraulic motors, pump and valves, and requires no oil. The unit's silent operation makes it ideal for almost any location, while the electric power system generates zero emissions.

The PE1250 delivers a maximum pull force of 11,240 lbf (50 kN) and offers and an advanced user interface and remote control, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.conduxtesmec.com.

