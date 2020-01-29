Connect Work Tools Adds CWP Pulverizer to Line of Attachments: ConExpo 2020

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Connect Work Tools Adds CWP Pulverizer to Line of Attachments: ConExpo 2020

Wed January 29, 2020 - National Edition
Connect Work Tools



Connect Work Tools has expanded its attachments for the demolition and construction industries with the addition of the CWP pulverizer.

"The CWP pulverizer is a great addition to our line of hydraulic attachments. Durability, reliability and affordability are all traits we demand of our products, and the CWP pulverizer falls right in line with the rest of our product offerings," said Dave Cowen, North American sales manager.

The CWP is designed for heavy-duty applications with wide crushing jaws and an increased jaw opening to handle large materials. With one-piece changeable crushing plates, there is less downtime for changing teeth, along with less need of welding and hard surfacing of the main jaws. The crushing plates are designed with Hardox Steel and can be rebuilt and reused multiple times.

Additional highlights include easily adjustable rebar cutting blades that can be rotated up to four times for longer blade life, and the cylinder guard has a heavy-duty design for greater protection of the cylinder during primary demolition. The internal speed valve provides faster cycle times when opening and closing the jaw, which allows for higher material production.

Pulverizers can easily be converted from non-rotating to rotating (and vice versa) with the purchase of a simple hydraulic conversion kit. The conversion kit provides greater versatility to complete different jobs and requires no need to purchase a new unit when another option is needed.

Additional attachments include hydraulic breakers, grapples and compactors.

Connect Work Tools will be exhibiting in the Central Hall at ConExpo 2020.

For more information, visit ConnectWorkTools.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Connect Work Tools New Products Recycling & Processing Equipment