Connect Work Tools Adds CWP Pulverizer to Line of Attachments: ConExpo 2020

Connect Work Tools has expanded its attachments for the demolition and construction industries with the addition of the CWP pulverizer.

"The CWP pulverizer is a great addition to our line of hydraulic attachments. Durability, reliability and affordability are all traits we demand of our products, and the CWP pulverizer falls right in line with the rest of our product offerings," said Dave Cowen, North American sales manager.

The CWP is designed for heavy-duty applications with wide crushing jaws and an increased jaw opening to handle large materials. With one-piece changeable crushing plates, there is less downtime for changing teeth, along with less need of welding and hard surfacing of the main jaws. The crushing plates are designed with Hardox Steel and can be rebuilt and reused multiple times.

Additional highlights include easily adjustable rebar cutting blades that can be rotated up to four times for longer blade life, and the cylinder guard has a heavy-duty design for greater protection of the cylinder during primary demolition. The internal speed valve provides faster cycle times when opening and closing the jaw, which allows for higher material production.

Pulverizers can easily be converted from non-rotating to rotating (and vice versa) with the purchase of a simple hydraulic conversion kit. The conversion kit provides greater versatility to complete different jobs and requires no need to purchase a new unit when another option is needed.

Additional attachments include hydraulic breakers, grapples and compactors.

Connect Work Tools will be exhibiting in the Central Hall at ConExpo 2020.

For more information, visit ConnectWorkTools.com.