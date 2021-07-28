The new facility is located at 115 Commerce Blvd., Cleburne, Texas 76033.

Connect Work Tools has announced an expansion in Texas.

Effective June 28, 2021, Connect Work Tools, an Exodus Global Company, added a second location in Cleburne, Texas, that includes a full rebuild center, parts, service and sales, along with a large stock of all Connect Work Tools Products.

The new facility is located at 115 Commerce Blvd., Cleburne, Texas, 76033.

"In addition to our 90,000 square foot building in Superior, Wisconsin, our Texas facility is 12,000 square feet and holds an additional rebuild center, parts, and a large selection of our Connect Work Tools products – breakers, compactors, grapples and pulverizers."

The building formerly was used for KGS Demolition, and the company was able to easily convert the space for the Connect Work Tools products, parts and rebuild services.

"We have over 300 hammers on their way to our Texas facility and will continue to stock a similar amount of products to answer the growing demand for the Connect Work Tools products," Connect Work Tools said in a statement.

Additionally, the company has added 10 new employees that will be based out of the Texas office. Geordie Stewart, director of sales, will oversee the CWT sales team nationwide.

"We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to bring Geordie and the entire [former] KGS Demolition crew on with Connect Work Tools," said Kevin Boreen, CEO of Exodus Global LLC. "Texas has been an exceptionally strong market for all divisions [ShearCore, BladeCore, Connect Work Tools and OilQuick]; the company is looking forward to increasing its footprint in that area and across the nation."

Stewart can be reached at: 678/699-7778 or the Texas office 817/774-1428. You can email him at: geordie@connectworktools.com.

Orders are typically shipped within 24 hours. Shipping time is dependent upon when the client needs item. Overnight to ground options available.

About Connect Work Tools

Connect Work Tools, located in Superior, Wis., and Cleburne, Texas, is a division of Exodus Global (formerly Exodus Machines), a privately owned company. Founded in 2015, Connect Work Tools offers attachments — hydraulic breakers, compactors, rotating grapples and pulverizers for the construction, demolition, recycling, and mining industries. Additionally, Connect Work Tools offers rebuild services and reconditioned equipment and has product support, manufacturing and warehouse spaces and parts inventory on both sites.

Today's top stories