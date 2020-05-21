Connolly Brothers Inc. Completes HQ for Harmonic Drive in Beverly, Mass.

(Connolly Brothers photo)

Connolly Brothers Inc., a general contractor and construction management firm, announced the completion of the new $16 million corporate headquarters for Harmonic Drive LLC, a manufacturer of gearheads, gear component sets and servo actuators.

Connolly Brothers provided pre-construction, design and engineering, and construction management services for the new 97,000-sq.-ft. office and manufacturing plant situated on a previously undeveloped six-acre site in the Dunham Ridge Business Park in Beverly, Mass.

Founded in Beverly in 1960, Harmonic Drive relocated from two buildings in Peabody to its new U.S. headquarters.

"We are excited to be back in Beverly where it all started," said Doug Olson, CEO of Harmonic Drive. "Connolly Brothers was the perfect fit for our project given their 140-year history in Beverly and their proximity to and experience with designing and building advanced technology facilities like ours. They were able to meet our stringent budget and schedule restraints, and deliver a high-quality building. We're proud to be their new neighbor."

A three-story office building and light manufacturing/assembly space occupy 47,000-sq.-ft. adjacent to a 50,000-sq.-ft. high-bay manufacturing space. For the new headquarters, Connolly had to contend with more than 50 ft. of elevation change on the land while ensuring the space would address all of Harmonic Drive's industry-specific concerns.

"When it comes to a company that makes gears that have been used not only all over the world but out of this world, on Mars and lunar rovers, we knew this project would come with some unique needs," said Jay Connolly, president of Connolly Brothers. "That works well for us, as we've always avoided the one-size-fits-all approach in favor of custom-tailored solutions for our clients. It was a pleasure to work with Harmonic Drive on their new headquarters."

Recently, Connolly Brothers has managed the construction of a 100,000-sq.-ft. and 80,000-sq.-ft. office and manufacturing facilities in Beverly for KROHNE and HighRes Biosolutions, respectively.

The project team for this project included:

Owner: Harmonic Drive LLC

Architect: Connolly Brothers Inc

Construction Manager: Connolly Brothers Inc.

Site Work: Pitt Pipeline

Civil: Hayes Engineering

Structural: JSN Associates

About Connolly Brothers

Established in 1880, Connolly Brothers is a construction management firm serving industrial, commercial, and institutional clients. A five-generation family business based in Beverly, Mass. and operating in the greater Boston area, Connolly handles all aspects of construction, from planning and design to development and ensuring lasting satisfaction after construction ends.

For more information, please visit www.connollybrothers.com.