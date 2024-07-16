CAM graphic

The Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) announced the winners of its 2023 Safety Achievement Awards. These prestigious awards recognize CAM member companies for their exceptional dedication to promoting safety and health across all levels of their organizations. The gold award winners, demonstrating the highest standards of safety excellence, are:

City Carpet & Flooring (0-50,999 hours worked category)

Edgewood Electric LLC, L.S. Brinker and Universal Glass and Metals (51,000-199,999 hours worked)

W.J. O'Neil Company (200,000-499,999 hours worked)

Motor City Electric (500,000+ hours worked)

Silver and bronze award recipients across the various hours worked categories include Detroit Dismantling Corporation, Artisan Tile, Brinker Team Construction, Universal Piping Industries LLC, George McIntosh Inc., Braun Construction Group, Roncelli Inc., Goyette Mechanical and RAM Construction Services.

"Safety is paramount in the construction industry, and these award-winning companies have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting their workers and maintaining exceptional safety records," said Tracey McLenon, CAM vice president of operations. "We congratulate them on this well- deserved recognition and for setting the standard for safety excellence in our industry."

The CAM Safety Achievement Awards are presented annually to member companies that maintain an experience modification rate below 1.0 and report recordable injury and illness rates below industry averages, based on criteria from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CAM commends all the award applicants for their ongoing efforts to prioritize safety and create a culture of safety awareness on construction sites across Michigan. Winners were recognized at an awards ceremony on May 31, 2024.

CAM is one of the oldest and largest regional construction associations in the United States. Founded in 1885, CAM is a not-for-profit organization based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., consisting of more than 1,700 members, including general contractors, subcontractors, equipment and material suppliers, architects, engineers and service firms.

For more information, visit buildwithcam.com.

