Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) and Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA) will once again join forces to present Michigan's largest construction industry event, the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO 2025 (EXPO).

The EXPO is a one-day statewide event bringing together residential and commercial designers, contractors, suppliers and service providers, and offering networking opportunities, educational workshops and special events to support the continued success of Michigan's building industry.

The EXPO will be held on Feb. 12, 2025, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Mich. Both commercial and residential industry professionals are expected to attend to learn about innovations in technology, products, supplies and services from more than 150 exhibitors.

Industry-specific educational workshops and safety training will be offered, as well, to maximize their skills, competency and professionalism.

"Our sixth consecutive year presenting the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO will provide exceptional business resources, networking and educational opportunities," said Kevin Koehler, president of CAM. "We have a great lineup of exhibitors, presenters, speakers and programs to benefit both commercial and residential professionals."

HBA's CEO, Forrest M. Wall, agrees and added, "There may be some differences between those involved in residential construction and those in commercial construction, but we have found there are far more areas where our interests align. With the EXPO, we provide value and opportunity that exceeds the scope of what CAM and HBA could offer separately."

The EXPO will also host an Economic Forecast Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., before the Exhibit Floor opens, featuring keynote speaker Eric Lynch, CBE, of the National Association of Home Builders, Survey Research Group. During the EXPO, CAM will hold its 139th Annual Meeting for CAM members.

The Economic Forecast Breakfast and CAM Annual Meeting are the only EXPO events that require a purchased ticket. Visiting the Exhibit Floor and all seminars and workshops are offered at no charge to individuals involved in commercial or residential construction.

The Exhibit Floor will be open from 8:00 a.m. until the EXPO closes at 3:00 p.m.

Registration and additional information is available at https://miconstructionexpo.com or by calling Ron Riegel at CAM at 248/972-1110 or Brian Starrs at HBA at 248/202-7300.

