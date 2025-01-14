List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Construction Association of Michigan, Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan Present Great Lakes Design, Construction EXPO 2025

    CAM and HBA are hosting the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO 2025 at Novi, Michigan, offering networking, workshops, and exhibits for industry professionals. Keynote speaker Eric Lynch will discuss industry forecasts, with free access to exhibits and workshops for attendees.

    Tue January 14, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    Construction Association of Michigan


    Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO logo

    Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) and Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan (HBA) will once again join forces to present Michigan's largest construction industry event, the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO 2025 (EXPO).

    The EXPO is a one-day statewide event bringing together residential and commercial designers, contractors, suppliers and service providers, and offering networking opportunities, educational workshops and special events to support the continued success of Michigan's building industry.

    The EXPO will be held on Feb. 12, 2025, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Mich. Both commercial and residential industry professionals are expected to attend to learn about innovations in technology, products, supplies and services from more than 150 exhibitors.

    Industry-specific educational workshops and safety training will be offered, as well, to maximize their skills, competency and professionalism.

    "Our sixth consecutive year presenting the Great Lakes Design and Construction EXPO will provide exceptional business resources, networking and educational opportunities," said Kevin Koehler, president of CAM. "We have a great lineup of exhibitors, presenters, speakers and programs to benefit both commercial and residential professionals."

    HBA's CEO, Forrest M. Wall, agrees and added, "There may be some differences between those involved in residential construction and those in commercial construction, but we have found there are far more areas where our interests align. With the EXPO, we provide value and opportunity that exceeds the scope of what CAM and HBA could offer separately."

    The EXPO will also host an Economic Forecast Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., before the Exhibit Floor opens, featuring keynote speaker Eric Lynch, CBE, of the National Association of Home Builders, Survey Research Group. During the EXPO, CAM will hold its 139th Annual Meeting for CAM members.

    The Economic Forecast Breakfast and CAM Annual Meeting are the only EXPO events that require a purchased ticket. Visiting the Exhibit Floor and all seminars and workshops are offered at no charge to individuals involved in commercial or residential construction.

    The Exhibit Floor will be open from 8:00 a.m. until the EXPO closes at 3:00 p.m.

    Registration and additional information is available at https://miconstructionexpo.com or by calling Ron Riegel at CAM at 248/972-1110 or Brian Starrs at HBA at 248/202-7300.




    Today's top stories

    PA Turnpike Work Preps for the Future

    Caterpillar Kicks Off its Next 100 Years of Innovation, Industry Leadership

    VIDEO: JCB, VetsAid Partner to Support Veterans With Special Edition Teleskid Loader

    Researchers Hope to Create Active Roles for All in Construction Safety Policy

    Terex Utilities Names Top 5 Tech Tips of 2024

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Speak at AED Summit

    Historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., Set to Be Demolished in Late January

    Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards $75M in Contracts



     

    Read more about...

    Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) Events Home Builders Association Michigan