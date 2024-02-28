Photo courtesy of Construction Association of Michigan

At the 138th annual meeting of the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM), held Feb. 14, 2024, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., the association's new officers and directors who will serve on the 2024 board of directors were installed.

CAM's new chairman for 2024 is Todd A. Moilanen, managing partner of Clovequip Properties, Oak Park, Mich.

Each year, three directors retire from CAM's 12-member board and three new directors are elected by the CAM membership.

The newly-elected directors for 2024 are: Randal B. Pagel, owner/vice president, Bumler Mechanical; Elmer M. Dixon, president, Dixon Inc.; and Nicole M. Csont-Schram, senior project manager, Blaze Contracting.

Newly-promoted to CAM vice chair roles are Gerald C. Caratelli, Architectural Building Components Inc.; and Teresa K. Miller, Plante Moran Realpoint. CAM's incoming Treasurer is Kelvin B. Squires, Center Line Electric Inc.

Other current members of the CAM board of directors are Timothy C. Baker, Baker Construction; Patrick V. Bell, Ideal Contracting; Susan Brown, International Building Products Inc.; Michael P. Joseph, DeMaria; and Jason R. Rewold, Frank Rewold & Sons.

The Construction Association of Michigan is the oldest and largest regional construction association in the United States. Founded in 1885, CAM is a not-for-profit organization based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., consisting of more than 1,700 member companies, including general contractors, subcontractors, equipment and material suppliers, architects, engineers and service firms. CAM provides a vast resource of services, information and training to its diverse members within Michigan's construction industry. The organization promotes and supports the industry through business networking, ongoing legislative relations and professional development and public awareness efforts. CAM offers workers' compensation insurance, employee health insurance and access to a credit union, all specializing in construction-based businesses. CAM is governed by a 12-member board of directors, elected by the membership.

