Construction has officially begun at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida on a multi-phased, $220 million project to add 104 inpatient beds, four new surgical suites and more than 240,000 sq. ft. to the facility.

The work includes vertical additions on two existing towers at the hospital: a four-story expansion on one building and a one-story expansion on a separate tower.

"This major expansion project will increase the community's access to world-class, patient-centered, whole-person care and enable us to better meet the health care needs of our growing patient population well into the future," explained David Weis, president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach and the East Volusia Market, in a July 22 news release.

He added that the construction "raises the bar on patient care excellence in the region and we could not be prouder to advance health care for the communities we are privileged to serve."

Robins & Morton, an Alabama-based nationwide construction company — with Florida offices located in Orlando, Tampa and Miami-Fort Lauderdale — and HuntonBrady Architects in Orlando, recently joined with the hospital's leadership to celebrate the project's kickoff by planting a new Japanese Blueberry at the site. The tree signifies AdventHealth Daytona Beach's deep roots and more than 40 years of service in the community.

Project Will Significantly Increase Hospital's Capabilities

Initially announced in April, cranes and other heavy equipment were mobilized to the Daytona Beach hospital construction site, located at 301 Memorial Medical Parkway, in June.

Work is now in full swing as crews are actively building over AdventHealth Daytona Beach's cafeteria to expand the one-story "low-rise" portion of the building which will house new space for the facility's laboratory, surgical services, engineering and pharmacy.

In the upcoming weeks, construction will commence over the fourth floor of the second tower — the "high-rise" portion of the project — to add four more floors.

"This is something we've been planning for quite some time now and we are so thrilled construction has begun on this massive expansion project," said Dave Tkachuck, COO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. "In recent months, we've experienced a high volume of patients seeking our care, which reflects the deep trust our patients place in our clinicians. This is an honor and privilege we take seriously, and we are proud the skill and expertise of our teams has been recognized; just this week, we were named the No. 1 hospital in the area for the fourth consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report."

Once completed, the healthcare facility will grow from 362 inpatient beds to 466 beds and total just under 1 million sq. ft. of space. Additionally, the number of surgical suites at AdventHealth Daytona Beach will expand from 18 to 22.

The project has been designed to add more intensive care and progressive care beds as well, including an expanded cardiovascular intensive care unit, or CV-ICU, and a dedicated neuro-ICU unit. Plans call for a growth in the hospital's support services, including an expanded sterile processing department, a new and enlarged pharmacy, a new lab department, and expanded imaging modalities, including an additional CT and MRI.

The expansion project at AdventHealth Daytona Beach is expected to be completed by fall of 2026, the hospital noted in its latest news release.

