(ADOT photo)

In less than 48 hours after heavy rains and flood waters took down a 30-foot section of US 89 north of Flagstaff near Cameron in 2018, ADOT had the highway reopened to traffic.

In order to reopen the highway in less than two days after the flood damage, more than 40 ADOT personnel responding from as far away as Page, Payson and Williams had to thoroughly assess the site, excavate the damaged areas, haul in and compact 500 cubic yards of material to restore the roadway's base, and put down 120 tons of asphalt pavement.

As well-done as those emergency repairs were, a permanent solution is needed. Now, ADOT is starting a project to do just that for this section of highway.

The work consists of reconstructing that segment of US 89, improving the drainage system in the area and removing an old abandoned bridge.

During this project ADOT will utilize smart work zone technology to help maintain traffic flow and reduce the potential for crashes. Portable message boards will be placed ahead of the work zone with real time traffic speed information giving drivers a heads up as they approach.

The $1.7 million project is expected to be completed by the fall.

In addition to serving local traffic, this stretch of highway is a significant travel corridor for people heading to tourist destinations such as the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Monument Valley and other locations.

