Photo courtesy of Sukut Construction Sukut Construction employed the use of a helicopter to transport a vital material for an erosion project in northern Los Angeles County.

On most projects, cranes are able to meet the needs of general contractors to lift and place heavy pieces of materials, be it pipes, concrete or steel beams, concrete piers, etc. However, in some situations, a crane — despite its size and capabilities — is insufficient.

This is why Sukut Construction LLC made use of an Agusta AW-119 helicopter to place 12 pieces of heavy wire mesh on a slope adjacent to the southbound lanes of State Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) in Santa Clarita as part of a slope protection project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

Approximately 554,000 sq. ft. of wire mesh have been placed during this project, which started in late 2022.

The construction zone covers the area along the shoulder of southbound Highway 14 between Golden Valley Road and Placerita Canyon Road in northern Los Angeles County.

The helicopter lifted the wire mesh from a site 500 ft. away to the site near Golden Valley Road.

This $16.1 million project that is re-grading, improving and protecting the slopes from erosion began in September 2022 and should be completed in May 2026.

"By placing turf-reinforced wire mesh, this project will control erosion and stabilize this cut slope which is exposed to surface runoff," said Michael Comeaux, a public information officer of Caltrans District 7 (Los Angeles and Ventura counties). "Similar work has been performed on SR 14 hillsides. This is an area of hills and valleys on the north side of the San Gabriel Mountains, a major mountain range in Los Angeles County. This highway connects the city of Los Angeles to the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale and Lancaster as well as other communities farther north, which makes SR-14 a key route for commuters."

The average weight of each wire mesh piece lifted by the chopper was approximately 600 lbs.

"It took the manufacturer about three weeks to produce the wire mesh pieces," said Project Engineer Nathan Garcia. "They were delivered to the site via flatbed trucks, ensuring they arrived in excellent condition. The planning was meticulous and involved collaboration between our subcontractor, Access Limited, who installed the wire mesh, the engineers, safety officers, and the helicopter crew [HP Helicopters]. We conducted multiple safety meetings to ensure precision and safety during the lifting and placing process."

"We did not have a back-up helicopter, but HP Helicopters had a team of trained mechanics on-site to address any potential issues immediately, ensuring no delays in the operation," he added. "It took approximately 5-10 minutes to lift and place each piece. The operation went smoothly, with no significant deviations from the plan."

The slopes were prepared by grading, removing 200,000 cu. yds. of soil and ensuring proper grades utilizing GPS systems to create a stable base. Erosion control measures, such as silt fences and sediment traps, also were put in place.

"The wire mesh pieces were attached using grouted anchor rods that were drilled 10 feet into the slope," said Garcia. "A grid of 10 feet by 10 feet was used by Access Limited drillers using spider drills to complete the task. Immediate work included securing the edges and ensuring each piece was tensioned correctly to maximize stability. The next steps involve completing the attachment of the wire mesh and then pouring concrete along each graded bench on the slope for additional stability, stormwater measures and protection."

Approximately 30 people were involved in the helicopter operation, including pilot, ground crews, safety officers, construction crew and engineers.

In addition to the chopper, high-strength static and dynamic ropes specifically designed for industrial and construction use were employed, as well as full-body safety harnesses compliant with OSHA standards, equipped with multiple attachment points for versatility and safety; repelling equipment: descenders and ascenders for controlled descent and ascent on slopes, carabiners and connectors made from high-strength alloy for secure attachment points, anchoring devices such as ground anchors and rock bolts to ensure stability during operations; and personal protective equipment (PPE): helmets with chin straps for head protection, heavy-duty gloves to protect hands and provide a better grip, and high-visibility clothing to ensure crew members are easily seen.

Training for the operation was meticulous. This included extensive training in rope access techniques and fall protection; regular safety drills and refresher courses to maintain high safety standards; certification in working at heights and rope access from recognized training organizations, and emergency response training to handle potential incidents efficiently.

"We realized the importance of meticulous planning and coordination among all team members," Garcia said. "This includes detailed pre-flight briefings and continuous communication during operations. We worked with Access Limited and improved scheduling to minimize downtime and ensure that all materials and personnel were ready before each lift. Safety protocols were refined based on our experiences. Sukut and Access Limited implemented additional safety drills and emergency response exercises to better prepare the crew for unforeseen circumstances."

Project Challenges

Executing this project was never going to be easy.

"A large challenge of this project consists of excavating and operating within such a steep and tight space alongside the existing highway," said Garcia. "Access is always a challenge and safety is always our main goal in accomplishing and delivering a successful project which is why the helicopter was used to promote safely moving materials to the steep slope. The project is progressing well and on schedule."

Savala Equipment Company of Irvine was a key rental equipment provider for the project. Savala supplied Sukut with an operated John Deere JD 470 excavator that was able to quickly load out semi-bottom dump trucks (14 cu. yds.).

"The highly skilled machine operator that Savala provided was instrumental in ensuring that the slope excavation was performed safely and on schedule," said Garcia.

Quinn Company of the city of Industry also was an important provider of rental equipment, which included skip loaders and small dozers.

The project primarily operates during day shifts to maximize efficiency and ensure safety.

"Our relationship with Caltrans has been collaborative and positive," said Garcia. "Their support and guidance have been invaluable in ensuring the project meets all regulatory requirements and standards."

Contractor's Work

To date, Sukut has completed the following: excavation of two large slopes alongside the highway removing over 200,000 cu. yds. of dirt to protect the hillside from further erosion; installation of new stormwater drainage features; installation of a turf mat and wire mesh system to protect the newly graded slope; and erosion control measures.

The remaining work consists of highway civil improvements including guardrail, concrete barrier, new asphalt paving, asphalt curb and fence.

The operation for re-grading, improving, and protecting the slopes from erosion also required serious planning.

"We are stabilizing the slopes by grading, installing erosion control measures and reinforcing them with wire mesh and turf mats," said Garcia. "The plan includes phased work to minimize disruption and ensure each section is secure before moving to the next. The main challenges include tight equipment access, managing weather conditions, ensuring the safety of the crews and the operating highway adjacent to the project, and coordinating logistics for the delivery and installation of materials."

When grading the slope to prepare for the wire mesh installation, Sukut utilized a Cat D9 dozer, a Cat D3 Dozer, a 190,000-lb. JD 470 excavator and a fleet of double bottom dump trucks.

The Sukut management team consists of Garcia, Project Manager Jorge Becerra, Vice President of Public Works Lawrence Damore and Foreman Matt Healy.

"The team dynamic is highly collaborative and focused on safety and efficiency," said Garcia. "Strong communication and a shared commitment to the project's success characterize our team. The crews have been exceptional, demonstrating dedication, skill, and attention to detail. Their hard work and professionalism have been key to the project's progress."

Typical days have 20 Sukut and subcontractor employees on-site. The subcontractors are Access Limited (wire mesh and turf mat installation); Acacia (final erosion control hydroseed); A.C. Dike Co. (asphalt dike installation); Ace Fence Company (guardrail and fence); Dees Burke Engineering Constructors (concrete barrier); Traffic Management Systems (traffic control); Full Traffic Maintenance (traffic control); LA Steel Services ( reinforcing bar); Southwest V-Ditch, Inc. (concrete surface drainage); Statewide Traffic Safety & Signs (traffic signs).

Excavated soil removed and hauled off-site. New materials include over 5,000 rock dowels and hardware for the wire mesh system, and approximately 580,000 sq. ft. of wire mesh and turf reinforcement mat. CEG

