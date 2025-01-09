List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Construction Equipment Expands for Southern Farm Show

    The 2025 Southern Farm Show at NC State Fairgrounds features an expanded display of construction equipment, attracting professionals from the Carolinas, Virginia, and beyond. International brands like VF Venieri and TMC Cancela are joining the show for the first time. Attendees can see a wide range of equipment from various manufacturers and participate in skills challenges with prizes. Show hours are 9am-4pm Wed-Thurs and 9am-3pm Fri. Admission and parking are free.

    Thu January 09, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Southern Farm Show


    Now the largest annual display of construction equipment in the Carolinas and Virginia, this section of the agricultural show attracts professionals from across the region.
    Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show
    Now the largest annual display of construction equipment in the Carolinas and Virginia, this section of the agricultural show attracts professionals from across the region.

    The 2025 Southern Farm Show, scheduled for Feb. 5-7 at the NC State Fairgrounds, continues to expand its offering of grading, excavating and land clearing equipment.

    Now the largest annual display of construction equipment in the Carolinas and Virginia, this section of the agricultural show attracts professionals from across the region.

    Manufacturers exhibiting construction equipment and attachments at the show include New Holland, Kubota, Kioti, Fecon, Loftness, Loflin Fabrication, Southeast Attachments, WR Long, Carolina Attachments, and Utilitough. The show also is gaining international attention with Italy's VF Venieri and Spain's TMC Cancela participating for the first time this year.

    Dealers and distributors to be on hand include Ascendum with its Volvo, Doosan and Bergmann lines; Asheboro JCB; Company Wrench showing JCB, Kobelco and Pinroth; Triangle Equipment Group with Bobcat; James River Equipment and Quality Equipment with John Deere; National Equipment Dealers with ASV, Brush Wolf, Denis Cimaf, Hyundai, Manitou, Shearex, Werk Brau and Yanmar; Sound Heavy Machinery showing AUSA, ASV, Kobelco, Rubble Crusher, Loftness, Blue Diamond, Geith and Strickland; Implement Sales with Baumalight and Construction Attachments; Jesse Rast with Gyro-Trac; Cummings and Bricker with Wallenstein; and CCS Equipment Sales showing Blue Diamond, CID, FAE, Liugong, Multiquip, Takeuchi, Toro, Virnig and Wacker Neuson.

    GF Equipment Sales is greatly expanding its presence at the 2025 show and plans to display Lane, Rubble Crusher and Sunward equipment.

    Company Wrench is returning to the show with its popular area that allows show guests to operate Kobelco excavators. Kolbeco factory representatives will be on hand to help those 21 and older understand how the excavators operate. There also will be a skills challenge with prizes for the best operators. Look for the large inflatable Kobelco robot to sign up.

    Company Wrench also will have an additional exhibit area this year dedicated to Prinoth mulching and other equipment. Both carrier vehicle and attachment models will be in the display.

    The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment. Show hours are 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 am to 3 pm on Friday. Admission and parking are free.

    For more information, visit www.SouthernFarmShow.com.




