Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Construction Machinery Hosts Open House in Owensboro, Ky.

    Construction Machinery Company in Owensboro, Ky, hosted an open house showcasing cutting-edge equipment from top brands like Link-Belt and Hitachi. Attendees had hands-on experience, spoke with manufacturer reps and networked with industry peers. The event highlighted innovative products and services, emphasizing CMC's dedication to high-performance machinery and exceptional service in the construction and demolition sectors. Visit cmcky.com for more information.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Construction Machinery Company (CMC) welcomed customers, vendors and partners to its open house event held at its facility in Owensboro, Ky. The event offered attendees a hands-on look at the latest in heavy equipment, technology and attachment solutions, as well as the opportunity to connect directly with manufacturer representatives and the CMC team.

    Guests were greeted with giveaways, goodie bags and smiles. A lineup of impressive equipment from Link-Belt, Hitachi, Rammer, KEMROC, FRD and other top brands was on full display throughout the grounds. Live equipment demonstrations highlighted new capabilities and product innovations, while vendor booths under the tent gave attendees a chance to speak with experts from Rammer, Midland Machinery, Furukawa Rock Drill and KEMROC.

    CMC's dedicated team played a key role in bringing the event to life — from planning and setup to customer engagement and technical support. Lunch was served as attendees networked, explored offerings and enjoyed a sunny summer day among peers in the construction and demolition industries.

    The open house served as both a celebration of CMC's strong partnerships and a showcase of its continued commitment to delivering high-performance equipment and outstanding service across the region.

    For more information, visit cmcky.com. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10
    Photo: 1/10

    Teresa Beckum (L) and Casey Aldridge greet guests with a smile at the Construction Machinery Company open house welcome table complete with swag bags and giveaways to kick off the day. (CEG photo)
    CMC’s FRD-equipped service truck and trailer were on full display, representing the company’s commitment to onsite support and innovation in drilling solutions. (CEG photo)
    Dan Williams (L) and Darrell Banks of The Midland team were on hand to highlight their trusted paving equipment and connect with industry pros. (CEG photo)
    Scott Bauercamp of Rammer hands out product info and branded gear — showcasing the power of precision breaking. (CEG photo)
    Representatives of Furukawa Rock Drill USA (FRD) showcased the company’s latest rock drill and breaker solutions built for performance. (CEG photo)
    A powerful display of Link-Belt excavators, drills and specialty attachments greeted attendees outside the CMC facility. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): KEMROC’s Don and Scott Thornberry, Mina Bishay and Kenny Acton gather around a KEMROC KRC-110 Bullhead cutter during the open house at CMC. (CEG photo)
    A clear blue sky and a strong turnout made for the perfect day to explore equipment and connect with the CMC team. (CEG photo)
    Attendees enjoyed great food and conversation under the tent while exploring all that CMC and its partners have to offer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Steve Daniel, Yancy Wollenmann, Jason Faust, Adam Lynch, Kent Able and John Coomes, the CMC team, welcomed customers, partners and vendors during a successful open house. The event showcased CMC’s commitment to service, innovation and strong industry relationships. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    INDOT Oversees $216M I-69 ORX Section 3

    Iowa DOT Unveils One-Man Pothole Filling Machine

    Takeuchi-US Hosts Media Event at Its Headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga.

    Takeuchi Introduces New TL11R3 Compact Track Loader

    BigIron, Sullivan Announce Vintage Sale at Illinois Farm Progress Show

    Meridan, Conn. City Officials Scrambling to Find New Funds to Complete Two Bridge Projects

    Georgia Starts $1.2B Upgrade to I-285/I-20 West Interchange in Fulton, Cobb Counties

    Bobcat Company Honored Among Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for 2025



     

    Read more about...

    Construction Machinery Company Events Kentucky Open House







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147