Construction Machinery Company (CMC) welcomed customers, vendors and partners to its open house event held at its facility in Owensboro, Ky. The event offered attendees a hands-on look at the latest in heavy equipment, technology and attachment solutions, as well as the opportunity to connect directly with manufacturer representatives and the CMC team.

Guests were greeted with giveaways, goodie bags and smiles. A lineup of impressive equipment from Link-Belt, Hitachi, Rammer, KEMROC, FRD and other top brands was on full display throughout the grounds. Live equipment demonstrations highlighted new capabilities and product innovations, while vendor booths under the tent gave attendees a chance to speak with experts from Rammer, Midland Machinery, Furukawa Rock Drill and KEMROC.

CMC's dedicated team played a key role in bringing the event to life — from planning and setup to customer engagement and technical support. Lunch was served as attendees networked, explored offerings and enjoyed a sunny summer day among peers in the construction and demolition industries.

The open house served as both a celebration of CMC's strong partnerships and a showcase of its continued commitment to delivering high-performance equipment and outstanding service across the region.

For more information, visit cmcky.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

