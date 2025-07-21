Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Contractors Association of West Virginia Elects Mark Urso as President, New Officers

    Mark Urso of Bear Contracting LLC in Bridgeport has been elected as the new president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV), succeeding James W. "Tripp" Dailey, III. Other officers elected include Shannon Hapuarachy, Derick Foster, James Scott Pierson, and Jason Kitzmiller. Additional board members were also elected, representing the various divisions of CAWV.

    Mon July 21, 2025 - Northeast Edition
    Contractors Association of West Virginia


    Mark Urso
    Contractors Association of West Virginia photo
    Mark Urso

    Mark Urso, Bear Contracting LLC, Bridgeport, has been elected president of the Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV).

    He replaces James W. "Tripp" Dailey, III, W. Harley Miller Contractors Inc., Martinsburg, who will serve on the board of directors as immediate past president.

    Serving with Urso as officers for the coming year are:

    • Shannon Hapuarachy, SMH Construction Company Inc., Beckley, senior vice president;

    • Derick Foster, Paramount Builders LLC, St. Albans, vice president;

    • James Scott Pierson, Remnant Contracting, Milton, treasurer; and

    • Jason Kitzmiller, ALL Construction Inc., Petersburg, secretary.

    Courtney Persinger, Persinger & Associates Inc., Charleston; Ryan Cocco, Kokosing Construction Company Inc., Westerville, Ohio; and Brandon Duriez, Snyder Environmental Services, Kearneysville, were elected as members of the board of directors.

    In addition, CAWV elected chairs of its four (4) divisions.

    • Building Division Chairman: Matthew Bourne, March-Westin Company Inc., Morgantown;

    • Highway and Heavy Division Chairman: Jason Workman, Mountaineer Contractors Inc., Kingwood;

    • Municipal and Utility Division Chairman: Rob LaFon, Famco Inc., Huntington;

    • Associate Division Chair: Marc Magro, Greer Industries Inc., Morgantown.

    CAWV represents over 500 businesses in the building, utility, and highway construction industries.




