Major Industry Manufacturer Makes Big Announcement
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties Hosts Annual Meet & Greet Expo, Raises Money for Charity

Wed May 26, 2021 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted its annual Contractors Meet & Greet Expo on May 6 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris, Ill. More than 300 tickets were sold for this popular event, which continues to grow each year.

This event featured a vast display of the newest construction equipment, as well as information on the latest technology and trends in the industry. There were booths where exhibitors were able to display what their company has to offer.

Bob Baish and his crew also cooked kabobs for everyone. Many exhibitors held drawings and the CAWGC raffled a grill and held a 50/50 raffle as well. Sarah Symons of United Rentals was the winner of the 50/50 drawing and kindly donated a portion of her winnings back. A total of $3,690.73 was raised the Joliet Area Community Hospice which is now called Lightways.

The CAWGC has more than 200 members and has been the voice of the commercial, industrial and institutional construction industry for eight decades.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org. CEG

Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14

West Side Tractor Sales Co. bought in a John Deere 524L wheel loader to display. Representing West Side (L-R) are Mark Gronkiewicz, Tom Stern (retired sales manager), Wayne Massad and Adam Degaetano.
From McCann Industries are JR Boerner (L) and Steve Costello.
In front of the Hitachi ZW310 wheel loader (L-R) are Nick Stipanovich, Illinois Truck & Equipment; Rick and Ricky Baker, both of Rod Baker Ford; Rolf Helland, president of Illinois Truck & Equipment; Adam Salinas, general manager of Illinois Truck & Equipment; and Kenny Bell, inside sales, Illinois Truck & Equipment.
Ozinga Ready Mix bought in one of its trucks for display.
Illinois Truck & Equipment recently became a Gehl skid steer dealer and it displayed the Gehl VT 320 compact track loader with a Fecon Bull Hog mulcher.
Mary Metz (L), CAWGC executive director, and Karri Lane, plan room coordinator, also of CAWGC, welcome everyone to the Meet & Greet Expo.
(L-R): Kim Ingram, equipment manager, and Robert Ingram, civil construction manager, both of White Construction LLC, speak with Dan Buck of Finkbiner Equipment Co.
Vince Blecha (L), sales representative of Welsch Ready Mix, and Kenny Sandeno, president of “D” Construction Inc., Coal City, Ill., catch up at the CAWGC Meet & Greet.
(L-R): Taking care of the cooking duties at the Meet & Greet Expo are Norm Beasley of Ozinga Ready Mix; Bob Dehn general manager of Baish Excavating; and Bob Baish, owner of Baish Excavating Inc.
(L-R): Enjoying the Meet & Greet Expo are Mark Pavlis of Laborers Local 75; Dean Rankovich of Operating Engineers Local 150; Paul Arambasich, president of Iron Workers Local 444; Tom White of Three Rivers Construction Alliance; Jason Bernicky of Iron Workers Local 444; and Randy Alberico of Sky King Lift Rentals.
Displaying the literature for all the attachments that they carry are Greg Sweigert (L) national sales manager, and Nicki Orzech, both of AYA Inc.
Working the Vulcan Materials Company booth are Andrew Ivelia (L) and Sean Hope.
Advantage Paving Inc. was well represented at the Meet & Greet Expo. (L-R) are Jeff Swanson, Tom Younker and Steve Marr.
(L-R): Jason Zeibert, president of Finkbiner Equipment Co.; Kenny Sandeno, president of “D” Construction Inc.; and Stephen Buskey, product support account manager, crushing and screening of Finkbiner Equipment Co.




Today's top stories

Astec Launches Significant Rebrand to Simplify Business

AEM Praises Bipartisan Agreement On Surface Transportation

Electromobility is Heading Off Road With Electric Construction Equipment

Freight Bottlenecks Are a $42B Hidden Cost On U.S. Economy, Federal Data Shows

Wacker Neuson WL95 Articulated Wheel Loader Helps Operators Work More Efficiently

Dual Bridge Repair in Dayton

John Deere Celebrates 50 Years of Backhoe Loaders

O'Rourke Completes Turfway Park Grandstand Demo



 

Read more about...

CAWGC Events Illinois






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo