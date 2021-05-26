The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) hosted its annual Contractors Meet & Greet Expo on May 6 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris, Ill. More than 300 tickets were sold for this popular event, which continues to grow each year.

This event featured a vast display of the newest construction equipment, as well as information on the latest technology and trends in the industry. There were booths where exhibitors were able to display what their company has to offer.

Bob Baish and his crew also cooked kabobs for everyone. Many exhibitors held drawings and the CAWGC raffled a grill and held a 50/50 raffle as well. Sarah Symons of United Rentals was the winner of the 50/50 drawing and kindly donated a portion of her winnings back. A total of $3,690.73 was raised the Joliet Area Community Hospice which is now called Lightways.

The CAWGC has more than 200 members and has been the voice of the commercial, industrial and institutional construction industry for eight decades.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org. CEG

Today's top stories