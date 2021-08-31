Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties Hosts Annual Steak Fry

Tue August 31, 2021 - Midwest Edition #18
CEG


The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) held its annual Steak Fry Aug. 19 at St. Joseph's Park in Joliet, Ill. More than 700 attended the event, which provided a perfect opportunity to catch up with old friends.

The Jib Brothers played music from the 60s, 70s and 80s while contestants played in a bean bag tournament to raise money for charity. The proceeds of $290 from the bean bag tournament and $655 from the 50/50 drawing were donated to this year's charity of the year recipient; the Waking Up Jordan Foundation. CAWGC also will donate the proceeds from its fall golf outing 50/50 drawing.

CAWGC's next event is the Todd Sandeno Memorial Golf Outing at the Morris Country Club in Morris, Ill., on Sept. 10.

CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.) CEG

Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16
Photo: 1/16

Representing Altorfer Cat are Danie Kendall, Sam Stark and Brandon Fox.
Jim Edson (L) of BP Pipeline and John Stipanovich, vice president of Stip Bros. Excavating Inc., worked up an appetite.
Al Schwab (L) and Brent Mackey, both of the state of Illinois.
(L-R) are Barry Narvick, president of Narvick Brothers Ready Mix Concrete; Tim Harty, general manager of Narvick Brothers Ready Mix Concrete; Kenny Sandeno, president of “D” Construction Inc.; and Diane Narvick.
(L-R): Colin Glennon of LaFarge Holcim joins West Side Tractor Sales Co.’s Meghan Hargrave, sales manager; Wayne Massad, sales representative; and Mark Gronkiewicz, sales representative, for a bite to eat at CAWGC’s annual Steak Fry.
Mary Metz (C) retired executive director of CAWGC, with Sherry Metz (L) and Brook Metz-Bultema.
(L-R): Steve Spiess and his son, Shawn, both of Spiess Construction, and Jason Zeibert, president of Finkbiner Equipment Co., met up at the Steak Fry.
Kristie Cichon (L) and Carla Liburdi, both of CAWGC, welcome everyone to the annual steak fry.
Mel (L) and Tana Gray of Modern Builders (retired) visit with Bob Baish, president Baish Excavating Inc. and board member of CAWGC.
(L-R): Taking care of the cooking duties are Steve Costello of McCann Industries; George Petecki of George’s Landscaping; Bob Dehm of Baish Excavating Inc.; and Randy Alberico of SkyKing Lift.
(L-R): Enjoying the annual steak fry are Ed Liesch of Underground Pipe and Valve Co.; Ted Stipanovich of Stip Bros. Excavating Inc.; Pete Valek of Lindbald Construction; and Gary Adams of CR Leonard Plumbing and Heating.
From Welsch Ready Mix are Jody Foster (L) and Vince Blecha.
Members and guests of CAWGC toss bean bags to raise money for the Waking Up Jordan Foundation at the annual Steak Fry in Joliet, Ill. The group raised $945 through the tournament and a 50/50 drawing.
(L-R) are Nick Stipanovich of Illinois Truck and Equipment; and Colleen Herrera and Chris Moore, both of Sterling Site Access Solutions.
Les Chaney (L), executive director of CAWGC, and Ken Wilhelmi, retired from “D” Construction Inc., caught up at the Steak Fry.
Finkbiner Equipment Co.’s Don Fitzgerald (L), service director national accounts, and Jerry Joynt, sales representative, took some time to mingle at CAWGC’s annual Steak Fry.




Today's top stories

Bronx Builders: Crews Constructing Universal Hip Hop Museum in New York

Trimble Launches $200 Million Venture Fund

Whitfield Quickly Climbs Corporate Ladder at MB America

AI Clearing Announces Strategic Global Partnership With Doosan Mobility Innovation

Springfield, Mass., Begins Repair, Upgrades to Watershops Pond Dam

NJ Eyes $16B Plan for Gates, Elevations to Alleviate Shore Flooding

Atlas Copco Welcomes Bitting Electric Company as a Premier Dealer

Darryl Niven Named Vice President, General Manager of Terex Utilities



 

Read more about...

CAWGC Events Illinois






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo