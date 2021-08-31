The Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties (CAWGC) held its annual Steak Fry Aug. 19 at St. Joseph's Park in Joliet, Ill. More than 700 attended the event, which provided a perfect opportunity to catch up with old friends.

The Jib Brothers played music from the 60s, 70s and 80s while contestants played in a bean bag tournament to raise money for charity. The proceeds of $290 from the bean bag tournament and $655 from the 50/50 drawing were donated to this year's charity of the year recipient; the Waking Up Jordan Foundation. CAWGC also will donate the proceeds from its fall golf outing 50/50 drawing.

CAWGC's next event is the Todd Sandeno Memorial Golf Outing at the Morris Country Club in Morris, Ill., on Sept. 10.

CAWGC's members are businesses in or related to the construction industry. The organization provides unified representation of its members in all matters pertaining to the industry in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information, visit CAWGC.org.

