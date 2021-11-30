Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue November 30, 2021 - West Edition #25
Contractor crews working for the Utah Department of Transportation have made significant progress on a project to create a new highway in Tooele County.
Midvalley Highway will provide drivers with better access to I-80 and reduce congestion at the SR 36 interchange and along SR 36.
The new 4.5-mi. road runs from SR 138 near Sheep Lane to I-80 approximately 5 mi. west of the SR 36 interchange and is expected to remove 6,000 to 8,000 vehicles per day from SR 36, reducing delays on that road by 70 percent.
"Our mission at UDOT is to improve quality of life through transportation," said Lisa Wilson, UDOT deputy director. "In one of the fastest-growing communities in Utah, the new Midvalley Highway will shorten drive times, giving people more time to do the things they want. It will provide better connections to employment, education and loved ones, and more economic opportunities across the valley."
Some major benefits of the Midvalley Highway include:
Constructing the Midvalley Highway is part of UDOT's long-term transportation planning initiative in Tooele County to improve traffic conditions for a growing population. UDOT will continue to evaluate and work with partners to provide transportation choices that keep people moving.
UDOT also will begin a re-evaluation process for Phases 2 and 3 of the Midvalley Highway project. Since some time has passed since final environmental approval of the whole project, the team will be re-evaluating the final preferred environmental alignment to see if potential updates could make a future alignment more responsive to land use and development changes while also reducing environmental impacts. UDOT will share additional information about that effort as it moves forward.
During the 2021 Legislative Session, funding was allocated to a number of transportation projects statewide. Tooele Valley projects funded with this allocation and planned for design and construction over the next 5-10 years include:
UDOT is scheduled to begin two pavement renewal projects in the Tooele Valley this spring and summer.
The first project is located on SR 138 between Grantsville and SR 36. The second project is located on SR 112 between SR 138 and SR 36. Project work on SR 138 is expected to begin in early May and will include roadway resurfacing, asphalt repair and rumble strip removal between Grantsville Main Street and Mills Junction. Project work on SR 112 is expected to begin in early July and will include roadway resurfacing between SR 138 and SR 36. Work is expected to last through the summer.
Advanced Cat Grade Technologies Expanded to Cat 6- to 10-ton Next Generation Mini Hydraulic Excavators