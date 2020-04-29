--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

COVID-19 Impacts on Agenda for 12th Annual ARTBA Law and Regulatory Forum

Wed April 29, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA


The potential impacts of COVID-19 on current and future state transportation improvement projects and legal strategies for managing them will be a key part of the agenda for the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) 12th Annual Law & Regulatory Forum, held June 3-4.

The interactive virtual event also features sessions on ensuring that compliance programs can survive the pandemic, the changing landscape for enforcement of liquidated damages, differing site condition claims with a case study involving construction of a federally funded bridge, insurance risks and traps, and the latest construction law developments.

Experts from these top construction law firms will share practical, real-world information: Stites & Harbison; Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald; Peckar & Abramson; Cohen Seglias; Smith, Pachter, McWhorter; and LDA Compliance Consulting.

The forum is developed for project managers, attorneys, compliance officers, senior level executives or others in the operations and/or management of transportation construction projects.

It runs Wednesday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., EDT, with a 90-minute lunch break, and Thursday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sessions will be recorded and available as on-demand webinars after the event.

As many as seven Professional Development Hours (PDHs) may be available, subject to the approval of governing state accrediting agencies.

Contact ARTBA's Olena Khtei for PDH-related questions. Contact ARTBA's Allison Klein or Nick Goldstein with questions about the event program and sponsorship opportunities.

Check out the full agenda and sponsorship opportunities.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.


 

Read more about...

American Road & Transportation Builders Association ARTBA COVID-19