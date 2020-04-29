The potential impacts of COVID-19 on current and future state transportation improvement projects and legal strategies for managing them will be a key part of the agenda for the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) 12th Annual Law & Regulatory Forum, held June 3-4.

The interactive virtual event also features sessions on ensuring that compliance programs can survive the pandemic, the changing landscape for enforcement of liquidated damages, differing site condition claims with a case study involving construction of a federally funded bridge, insurance risks and traps, and the latest construction law developments.

Experts from these top construction law firms will share practical, real-world information: Stites & Harbison; Watt, Tieder, Hoffar & Fitzgerald; Peckar & Abramson; Cohen Seglias; Smith, Pachter, McWhorter; and LDA Compliance Consulting.

The forum is developed for project managers, attorneys, compliance officers, senior level executives or others in the operations and/or management of transportation construction projects.

It runs Wednesday, June 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., EDT, with a 90-minute lunch break, and Thursday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sessions will be recorded and available as on-demand webinars after the event.

As many as seven Professional Development Hours (PDHs) may be available, subject to the approval of governing state accrediting agencies.

