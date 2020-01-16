--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Crews Across Rhode Island Keep Busy in the Winter Months

Thu January 16, 2020 - Northeast Edition #2
RIDOT



Rhode Island DOT is starting two big projects within the host communities of Cumberland, Pawtucket and Central Falls — the Broad Street Regeneration Project and the Transit Emphasis Corridor. Here's a round-up of what the DOT also has been up to lately.

Crews are staging installation and work on retaining walls on the Carolina bridges in Charlestown/Richmond.
Crews are staging installation and work on retaining walls on the Carolina bridges in Charlestown/Richmond.

Retaining wall work on the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond.
Retaining wall work on the Baker Pines Bridge in Richmond.

Concrete placement is scheduled for the Centerville Road Bridge deck in Warwick.
Concrete placement is scheduled for the Centerville Road Bridge deck in Warwick.

Highway lighting and underground conduit installation is scheduled on the Kingston Road Bridge in Richmond.
Highway lighting and underground conduit installation is scheduled on the Kingston Road Bridge in Richmond.

Rhode Island DOT continues building the retaining wall for the Route 10 North to Route 6 West flyover ramp and along Route 6 West for the Hartford Avenue and Plainfield Street bridges. The DOT plans to continue demolishing the Broadway Bridge.
Rhode Island DOT continues building the retaining wall for the Route 10 North to Route 6 West flyover ramp and along Route 6 West for the Hartford Avenue and Plainfield Street bridges. The DOT plans to continue demolishing the Broadway Bridge.



