In West Rutland, VT, crews are deconstructing the Hazardous Century-Old Youngs Brook Dam to reduce flood risk and restore the ecology of the watershed. Funding from various sources supports the removal, which is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Vermont Natural Resources Council photo After years of fundraising and regulatory review, the dam’s deconstruction is expected to run through October.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC), in collaboration with the Town of West Rutland and a pair of landowners, started the process in early August 2025, to deconstruct and remove the old Youngs Brook Dam.

The massive concrete dam on the Youngs Brook watershed, built 100 years ago, is 250 ft. long and 40 ft. high. More importantly, it is one of many examples of derelict and hazardous dam infrastructure in Vermont that exacerbates flood risk.

Originally constructed as a water supply for West Rutland, it was abandoned in the 1980s for a more efficient water supply system, according to an Aug. 11 VNRC news release.

After years of fundraising and regulatory review, the dam's deconstruction is expected to run through October.

"As is often the case with old dams, there are no plans for their decommissioning, and even after a dam is abandoned, its public safety risk remains," said Karina Dailey, a VNRC restoration ecologist and project manager for the Youngs Brook dam removal.

Its dismantling is seen as a celebration for the community in that the dam's removal will not only eliminate a major safety hazard but significantly improve the ecology of the Youngs Brook watershed by restoring natural stream processes, including sediment and nutrient transport essential to maintaining a healthy waterway habitat and equilibrium while also enhancing aquatic organism passage and increasing flood storage, VNRC noted.

Flooding From Youngs Brook is Constant Threat

For decades, Youngs Brook has been the subject of a series of flash flooding events that have severely impacted West Rutland's infrastructure and threatened the community's public safety.

The cold-water tributary originates high in the Taconic Mountains above 2,000 ft. before falling steeply over a series of bedrock outcroppings as it winds alongside Dewey Avenue into downtown West Rutland at its confluence with the Clarendon River.

In 1995, a September flood event breached the dam, causing damage to downstream infrastructure. Other storm events also saw record water levels on Youngs Brook and caused substantial damage downstream.

"Flooding in Youngs Brook has been a recurring and escalating concern for West Rutland," said Mary Ann Goulette, West Rutland's town manager. "The dam breach in 1995, along with major storm events in 2011, 2019 and, more recently, in 2023, 2024 and 2025, have all caused significant damage to downstream infrastructure. These events highlight the urgent need to address flood hazards proactively to protect public safety, property and the long-term resilience of our community."

Russ and Ellen Green purchased the land where the Youngs Brook Dam sits in 2008. They noted recently that the reservoir above the dam was open water at that time and had no signs of marshy growth.

Then, in late 2011, floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Irene's roared through Vermont and changed everything, the couple said.

"We watched out our kitchen window as what looked like a mini Niagara Falls carved a huge new riverbend below the dam, and tree after tree fell in. It forever altered the stream flow into the reservoir. Large amounts of sediment filled much of the pond, so marshy islands formed permanently and summer heating harmed aquatic organisms in the shallow pond."

Fourteen years later, the couple is excited that the dam's deconstruction is finally at hand.

"We are pleased to allow this dam removal and stream restoration now since Irene destroyed the open pond habitat and demonstrated the danger to downstream inhabitants. Trout will once again be able to enjoy Youngs Brook."

Big Equipment Moves to Dam Site

The removal sequence began with the mobilization of heavy equipment and will soon see construction of site access routes and equipment staging, followed by the implementation of flow bypass and erosion control measures, according to the VNRC.

Crews also will remove approximately 11,000 cu. yds. of impounded sediment from behind the dam, as well as restore 850 linear ft. of stream channel and about a half-acre of floodplain. Part of the restoration also will include the planting of native seed mixes, trees and shrubs.

For Jessica Louisos of SLR Consulting in Waterbury, Vt., the rebuilding of a natural waterway is an exciting prospect.

"The transformation from a failing dam to a restored flowing river and vegetated floodplain is amazing to watch and [it is] extremely fulfilling to be a part of the design team for [a] project that also provides significantly reduced flood risk," she said.

Her engineering firm is responsible for the project's design, and the construction firm completing the removal is Fabian Earth Moving Inc. of West Rutland.

On the federal level, funding for the design, permitting and construction was provided by congressionally-delegated funds by since-retired U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and administered by FEMA.

Locally, the Youngs Brook Dam removal also received monies from the Addison County Regional Planning Commission in its capacity as Clean Water Service Provider for the Otter Creek Basin; Watersheds United Vermont, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation; the Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District; and Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Today's top stories