On Aug. 3, Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews demolished two sections of the Columbus Loup River Bridge in Nebraska. Originally built in 1933, the bridge is being removed to make way for construction of a new bridge.

The demolition is part of the Columbus South Bridges Project, which began in April 2025 and is scheduled to complete in November 2027.

Improvements on this project will replace the southbound Columbus Loup River Bridge; repair the deck of the northbound bridge; and replace the southbound part of the Pawnee Park Drive underpass.

The new southbound bridge will include a shared use path along the west side of the bridge, connecting to the Pawnee Park Trail on the north side of the river and a future trail to be built along U.S. 30/ U.S. 81 south of the river. Roadway lighting will be replaced; portions of the existing roadway pavement and driveways will be replaced; and utilities close to the existing road will be relocated.

NDOT is working with the city of Columbus to design and install a re-creation of one of the trusses from the historic bridge within Pawnee Park as mitigation under Section 106. The mitigation is not part of this planned construction but would be installed later.

The mitigation installation would be constructed with new materials, not parts of the old bridge. It would include an interpretive display incorporating photos, maps and information on the history of the Columbus Loup River Bridge, according to the NDOT project sheet. 

