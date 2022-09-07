List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Crews Make Emergency Fixes to I-10 Washout in California

Wed September 07, 2022 - West Edition #19
Associated Press


The second lane of I-10 was restored near Desert Center four days after the flood. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans.)
The second lane of I-10 was restored near Desert Center four days after the flood. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans.)
The second lane of I-10 was restored near Desert Center four days after the flood. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans.) Interstate 10, east of SR-177, was closed in both directions due to flooding and overturned big rig on Aug. 24. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans.) Monsoonal thunderstorms unleashed flooding that damaged eastbound lanes that were serving as a detour past an ongoing construction site. (Photo courtesy of Caltrans.)

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding during the last week of August.

The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation announced on social media.

On Aug. 24, monsoonal thunderstorms unleashed flooding that damaged eastbound lanes that were serving as a detour past an ongoing construction site.

Eastbound traffic was completely blocked until Caltrans was able to open one lane the next morning, but warned of heavy delays.




Today's top stories

McCarthy Construction Utilizes Liquid Nitrogen in Concrete Mix

VIDEO: Volvo CE Partners With BRIO to Inspire Budding Engineers

Texas Approves Record $85B in Construction Funding

NAPA Partners With ENERGY STAR, Launches Asphalt Plant Energy Performance Peer Exchange Program

Utah's Bridges Rank First

Vodafone Signs Agreement With Topcon to Develop Satellite Technology to Locate IoT Devices

Texas Spending Millions of Dollars On Corridor Upgrades

Texas Approves $24M for New Flood Projects



 

Read more about...

California California Department of Transportation Flooding Roadwork






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.95234 \\ -75.16379 \\ Fort Washington \\ PA