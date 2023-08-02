The Morristown hospital’s improved ED is designed to have nearly 100 adult treatment rooms and bays and will feature an advanced charge desk that will serve as the facility’s 'control center.' (Atlantic Health System rendering)

A $26 million long-term expansion and modernization construction project of Atlantic Health System's (AHS) Morristown Medical Center Sameth Emergency Department in New Jersey is progressing as planned with an expected completion in 2024, according to an update from the health system on July 27.

AHS said the newly enhanced emergency department (ED) space will meet the community's current and future needs to continue to provide exceptional care, better outcomes and improved operational flow.

The Morristown hospital's improved ED is designed to have nearly 100 adult treatment rooms and bays and will feature an advanced charge desk that will serve as the facility's "control center," AHS noted. The expansion also will allow for the relocation of the Adult Behavioral Health Unit to a space providing natural light, additional room, soothing colors and enhanced patient comforts.

Exterior construction currently is under way to create a dedicated ambulance entrance for pediatric patients at Gagnon Children's Emergency Department as well as a separate pediatric exterior vestibule walk-in entry on the Franklin Street side of campus.

In addition, a new pediatric ambulance canopy and parking area, offering valet parking for the medical center's Goryeb Children's Hospital, will be constructed. This phase of the work is expected to take approximately four months.

To date, the interior construction work has advanced significantly, AHS noted, including the relocation of the Pediatric Day Hospital and Sleep Center, an outpatient unit for procedures that require sedation or special monitoring.

"To see the construction progress is incredibly rewarding as we work diligently to continue to bring exceptional emergency care [to] adult and pediatric patients throughout our community," said Trish O'Keefe, who serves as president of Morristown Medical Center, and senior vice president and chief nurse executive of AHS. "Our bold vision for the future of emergency medicine is taking shape in dynamic ways, and we are grateful to our team members, neighbors and donors for their ongoing patience and profound support."

As a Level 1 ACS Trauma Center, Morristown Medical Center's ED is among the busiest in New Jersey, averaging well over 100,000 patient visits per year.

Best-in-Class Technology On the Way

When the Morristown Medical Center's ED is finished next year, a slew of technological upgrades installed throughout the trauma center will better help doctors, nurses and interns in treating patients. Among them are advanced computed tomography (CT) scanners, which shorten imaging time for pediatric patients and minimize the need for anesthesia, in addition to enhanced patient monitoring and nurse call systems.

The expansion will feature real-time electronic systems that will deliver results and updates for the trauma and high-acuity care teams as well as monitors to help inform patients of their treatment plan in a timely manner.

Plans also call for the latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning with high efficiency particulate air filtration systems to be installed throughout the upgraded ED.

Project Funding Goals Almost Reached

Due in great part to the overwhelming support from the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center donor community, the initial $10 million fundraising goal for the Campaign for Building Excellence in Emergency Care, led by Chair Bill Marino, was met in just over a year's time.

Building on the growing momentum, the goal was increased to $12.5 million to help support additional vital equipment upgrades, innovative technology and educational opportunities for physicians, nurses and emergency care specialists.

As of late July, more than $12 million had been raised toward the $12.5 million goal.

AHS Serves Much of Garden State

Powered by a workforce of 19,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, AHS serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 6.2 million people.

As a result, AHS has built a solid reputation for excellence and is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care not only in the Garden State, but also in Pennsylvania, and the New York metropolitan area.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 care sites, including its seven New Jersey hospitals: Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, Newton Medical Center in Newton, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, Morristown's Goryeb Children's Hospital, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, and a Freehold hospital through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System.

