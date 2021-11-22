The new 237,000-sq.-ft. facility is being built on a 35-acre site and has a cost of $92 million.

Construction on Milford, Conn.'s new Platt Technical High School is slated to be completed and ready for students next spring, according to Principal David Telesca.

The work on the new building for Platt Tech students, which began in 2020, remains in progress, Telesca said, adding that the project was initially conceived due to the condition of the current building.

"This is a new construction, built upon our fields," he told the New Haven Register. "After the building is done, the old building will be torn down, and fields will be constructed in its place."

He added that the demolition of the old school will occur soon after the building opens.

"It will take the 2022-23 school year to [fully] complete," said Telesca. "The fields will include our traditional sports of football, baseball, softball, soccer and track."

Because the current Platt Tech High School was built in 1974, the old building is not energy efficient, he added.

However, the new building will have numerous upgrades — including temperature regulation.

The new 237,000-sq.-ft. facility is being built on a 35-acre site and has a cost of $92 million. The construction project also includes a 15-bay garage to house maintenance equipment and the school's blue buses, which transport students to job sites and its athletic teams to away games.

KBE Building Corp. of Farmington is the construction administrator. Architectural design of the new complex was done by Drummey Rosane Anderson Inc., of South Windsor.

The Register reported that site preparation for the construction effort began in April 2020, which included clearing, silt fencing and rock removal. Concrete foundations began in May, followed by underground plumbing and electrical installations. By early November, the steel framing for the two-story academic wing and cafeteria were up, and the concrete walls for the gymnasium fitness facility were in place.

Telesca told the New Haven news source that the design of the school was not to be larger; rather, it was designed for a newer school. He added that the new building will have the same number of trades as the current structure but will be an upgrade of the overall facility and technology.

"Some of the programs we will be expanding are our sustainable architecture and mechanical design and engineering trades," he said. "Many of our trades will have upgraded equipment."

The school's administration plans to have the new Platt Tech High School open in April 2022, the Register reported.

Today's top stories