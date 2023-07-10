The Georgia Department of Transportation recently announced that its I-85 Widening Project, Phase 2I, was completed four years ahead of schedule and is now open to the public.(Georgia Department of Transportation photo)

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced its second Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) project has been completed ahead of schedule.

The I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project expanded I-85 north and southbound from two to three lanes between State Route (SR) 53 and U.S. 129.

Additionally, the project replaced and widened six mainline bridges on I-85 and one overpass bridge at SR 332. The purpose of the project was to grow capacity and enhance safety for motorists.

Using the innovative design-build method, the project was advanced more than four years ahead of the initial MMIP schedule, which estimated a construction completion in 2028.

The widening of I-85 represents a top objective for improving freight and passenger vehicle mobility in one of Georgia's most vital corridors. This endeavor was a continuation of the I-85 Widening, Phase 1 project, which was completed in 2020.

"This has been a major priority for the department," said Georgia DOT Project Manager Albert "Butch" Welch. "We are thrilled to have this project open to traffic so far ahead of our initial estimates. Creating additional lane space along a pathway to and from South Carolina and through such an important corridor for the traveling public has been a goal for us and we are excited to share this piece with the public."

Construction on the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project began in June 2021. The department accelerated construction of the I-85 mainline bridges in June 2022, completing them in approximately three months. An initial 4-mi. segment of the new third lane opened in October 2022 prior to the full project reveal in June.

In the coming weeks, crews will complete final pavement markings, add rumble strips to the shoulders and place final signage.

Jackson County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, boasting a large agricultural industry and a growing number of warehouses and distribution centers. In addition to added lane capacity, the I-85 Widening, Phase 2 project reduces congestion, improves operational efficiencies and enhances mobility. In the future, the project is expected to better accommodate more than 100,000 vehicles with an estimated 69 percent reduction in corridor delays.

Improving this portion of I-85 was crucial for ensuring the future growth of the local and statewide economy.

"Finding safer and faster options for Georgia's traveling public is always paramount for the department," said Georgia DOT P3 Construction Manager Andrew Hoenig. "We are excited to be able to provide additional capacity in this key corridor and a safer pathway for travelers to reach their destinations."

Moving forward, Georgia DOT will finish the third phase of I-85 widening, covering 13 mi. from U.S. 129 to U.S. 441, continuing its mobility improvement initiative.

For more information about I-85 Phase Widening, Phase 2 visit https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i85wideningphase2/.

For more information about the I-85 Widening, Phase 3 project, visit https://i-85-widening-015245-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

About Major Mobility Investment Program

The Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) is a grouping of large-scale projects expected to yield a significant reduction in congestion along key freight and passenger corridors. The projects will create additional capacity, improve the movement of freight, provide operational improvements and efficiencies, enhance safety, and decrease travel times. For more information, visit https://majormobilityga.com

