Farm-Rite Equipment concluded its spring 2021 circuit of open houses on April 24, at its Dassel, Minn., branch. Farm-Rite's other locations in Willmar, Long Prairie and St. Cloud held similar events earlier this spring.

More than 250 guests, plenty of food and sunshine made this first open house in nearly two years a huge success.

Factory representatives were on hand to answer questions; guests had a chance to win door prizes; and parts discounts were offered to those in attendance.

"We look forward to this every year with our customers," said David Cox, sales manager of Farm-Rite. "With the cancellation last year, it was difficult as we use this as an opportunity to see our customers face to face."

For more information, visit farmriteequip.com.

