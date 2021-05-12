Equipmentdown-arrow
Crowd Comes Out for Farm-Rite Open House in Dassel, Minn.

Wed May 12, 2021 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG


Farm-Rite Equipment concluded its spring 2021 circuit of open houses on April 24, at its Dassel, Minn., branch. Farm-Rite's other locations in Willmar, Long Prairie and St. Cloud held similar events earlier this spring.

More than 250 guests, plenty of food and sunshine made this first open house in nearly two years a huge success.

Factory representatives were on hand to answer questions; guests had a chance to win door prizes; and parts discounts were offered to those in attendance.

"We look forward to this every year with our customers," said David Cox, sales manager of Farm-Rite. "With the cancellation last year, it was difficult as we use this as an opportunity to see our customers face to face."

For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

Troy Hilsgen (L), owner of Hilsgen Bobcat Service Inc. in Kimble, Minn., with Tim Krahn, Midwest regional sales manager of Bobcat, West Fargo, N.D., with Farm-Rite’s restored floor model Melroe M200 — the first Melroe compact loader built to the designs of the Keller Brothers. It all started in the small town of Gwinner, N.D., where E.G. Melroe founded the Melroe Manufacturing Co.
Parker Daniels of Watkins, Minn., is Bobcat Equipment’s biggest fan. “I have all but one of the models in my collection. I only need a Bobcat S70 like this one I am in. I like coming here and seeing all the equipment.”
David Cox (L), sales manager of Farm-Rite Equipment in Dassel, Minn., with longtime customer Randy Niska of Precision Concrete in Cokato, Minn., take a look at this dirt track race car for Travis Trelstad. Farm-Rite is the main sponsor.
(L-R): Logan Mattila, foreman of Excel Concrete in Cokato, Minn.; Mark Johnson, equipment operator of Fred Johnson Inland Pools; and Eric Niska, equipment operator of Precision Concrete, Cokato, Minn., with one of the new Bobcat E145 excavators.
These Bobcats are ready for customers at Farm-Rite Equipment’s open house in Dassel, Minn.
Tom Cox, co-owner and parts and service manager, helps a customer with an order. “This is a big parts order day for us with the discount,” said Cox.
