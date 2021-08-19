Esber Nassif

Curry Supply Company announced that Esber Nassif has joined the company as senior director of supply chain.

In this new role, Nassif is responsible for the company's overall supply chain operations, including purchasing and inventory of materials, managing vendor relationships and development, inbound and outbound logistics, and Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) process.

Nassif has a strong history as a supply chain/procurement leader in advanced manufacturing. He has spent the last six years with The Boeing Company, most recently serving as supply chain value stream manager for the 787 Airlines Program. Prior to that, he was with Carter Machinery for 14 years in various finance and senior procurement roles. He also earned his Six Sigma Black Belt certification during that time.

Discussing his enthusiasm about the position, Nassif said: "I am excited to join the Curry Supply team as it continues to be a pioneer in this industry and looking forward to its continued success in the global market."

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to Esber Nassif. The entire executive management team wholeheartedly supports the decision to bring Esber on board. We are excited to have someone of his caliber in our corner as we continue our success and growth in the worldwide work truck industry," said Curry Supply President/Owner Jason Ritchey.

"This action-packed year is the perfect time to have Esber join the Curry Supply team. A professional with his background and track record in finance and procurement is an invaluable asset for any forward-thinking company," added Vice President of Operations Cory Wilson.

For more information, visit currysupply.com.

