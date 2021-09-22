Noted for its wide range of on-road trucks and equipment for a variety of work applications, Curry Supply also has gained a worldwide reputation for its lineup of off-road water trucks and scraper conversions.

Established in 1932 as a general store in Martinsburg, Pa., and currently in its third generation of ownership and management by the Ritchey family, Curry Supply Company has grown into one of the largest manufacturers of commercial service trucks serving the construction industry, as well as agricultural, mining, government and municipalities, oil and gas, rail, and waste industries.

The company manufactures a wide range of service vehicles and equipment, including cone trucks, highway safety truck-mounted attenuator trucks, dump truck bodies, flatbed trucks, mechanics/service trucks, lube skids and lube trailers, rail gear trucks, propane service trucks, vacuum trucks, water trucks and tanks, and winch trucks.

The company also carries a line of demountables/hooklifts from Stellar Industries and industrial carrier trucks from Versatran.

Noted for its wide range of on-road trucks and equipment for a variety of work applications, Curry Supply also has gained a worldwide reputation for its lineup of off-road water trucks and scraper conversions. The company's strong position in the off-road water truck market is due in large part to Curry Supply off-road sales manager Tom Schnackenberg, who joined the company nine years ago and has been in the off-road trucks industry for 40 years.

"The company's rigid frame and articulated water trucks are designed and manufactured with an emphasis on durability, dependability and ease of use," he said. "The level of design and build quality, combined with an exceptional record for service, are why Curry Supply off-road water trucks stand out in the marketplace. Our water tank trucks are built with a low center of gravity for safety and are engineered to be simple but efficient, delivering lasting service and high residual value."

Curry Supply's articulated water trucks range in size from 2,500 to 10,000-plus gal. and are available ready for work, built to custom specifications or in kit form to cover all major OEM articulated chassis.

Constructed of 1/4″ to ½-″ ASTM-A- 36 steel, the water trucks' seams are 100% welded for additional strength and tank interiors are coated to protect against corrosion. Curry Supply water trucks come with a manual hose reel, a 30″ manway with trash screen, industry-standard Berkeley style water pump, water cannon and access ladder for operator convenience. The tanks are undercoated for chip protection and are equipped with a cab-controlled six inch gravity dump with splash plate to ensure full drainage. Each tank is designed to accommodate all available add-on options to meet or exceed the client's specifications with no cutting on welding. The tanks are equipped with ports enabling stainless steel tanks to be added so water or foam can be used at the flip of a switch. Spray heads can be air, electric or hydraulically operated. The articulated truck tanks also have a hydraulic cooling line running through them, which is removable for service or replacement. No welding to frame is required for tank installation.

Optional equipment for Curry Supply articulated water trucks include:

• electric reel with 50 ft. of 1-1/2-in. hose adjustable nozzle

• self-load plumbing

• front spray heads

• 3-in. or 4-in. hydrant fills

• work lights

• strobe light packages

• available in kit form for self-assembly

• water spray control system

• backup camera

• top of tank safety railing

• foam fire suppression system

• 360-degree camera

Ideal for dust control, soil stabilization or compaction, Curry Supply's off-road rigid frame water trucks are offered in sizes ranging from 8,000 to 40,000-plus gal. and share the same build standards and most of the features as the company's articulated water trucks. Curry Supply off-road rigid frame trucks also have side and rear cab controlled, air operated spray heads for ease of use and a hoist raise on all models.

Optional equipment for Curry Supply off-road rigid frame water trucks include:

• electric reel with 50 ft. of 1-1/2-in. hose and adjustable nozzle

• self-load plumbing

• front spray heads

• 3-in. or 4-in. hydrant fills

• work lights

• strobe light packages

• hydraulic spray heads

• in-cab water level indicator for greater operator control

• available in kit form for self-assembly

• water spray control system

• backup camera

• top of tank safety railing

• foam fire suppression system

• 360-degree camera

For more information, visit www.currysupply.com/offroad.  CEG

