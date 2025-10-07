Attendees at the Sanco Sandbox West 2025 event in Mankato, Minn., experienced hands-on demonstrations of top equipment brands like XCMG and Bobcat. They tested excavators, loaders, rollers and attachments, enjoyed live demos, giveaways, and free lunch. The event showcased cutting-edge equipment and technology in an interactive setting.

The Sanco Sandbox West 2025 event, hosted in Mankato, Minn., Sept. 18, offered a hands-on experience with leading equipment brands like XCMG, Bobcat, KAGE Innovation, MUSKOX and Diamond Mowers.

Attendees had the opportunity to test excavators, loaders, rollers and attachments, with trained professionals on-site. The event included live demonstrations, giveaways, swag and free lunch.

It was the second Sanco Sandbox of the year, giving industry professionals, students and community members the chance to explore the latest equipment and technology in an interactive setting.

For more information, visit sancoequipment.com. CEG

Today's top stories