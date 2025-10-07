Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Customers Have Hands-On Demonstration at Sanco Sandbox

    Attendees at the Sanco Sandbox West 2025 event in Mankato, Minn., experienced hands-on demonstrations of top equipment brands like XCMG and Bobcat. They tested excavators, loaders, rollers and attachments, enjoyed live demos, giveaways, and free lunch. The event showcased cutting-edge equipment and technology in an interactive setting.

    October 7, 2025 - Midwest Edition #21

    CEG


    The Sanco Sandbox West 2025 event, hosted in Mankato, Minn., Sept. 18, offered a hands-on experience with leading equipment brands like XCMG, Bobcat, KAGE Innovation, MUSKOX and Diamond Mowers.

    Attendees had the opportunity to test excavators, loaders, rollers and attachments, with trained professionals on-site. The event included live demonstrations, giveaways, swag and free lunch.

    It was the second Sanco Sandbox of the year, giving industry professionals, students and community members the chance to explore the latest equipment and technology in an interactive setting.

    For more information, visit sancoequipment.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Ty Ciolkosz, owner of Dirty Graphix, Stillwater, Minn., showed off his wraps on some Bobcat compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): From the city of Mankato, operating technicians Kyle Johnson, Shane Purdie and Dawson Knutson Bunde looked over this XCMG XE49OU heavy-duty hydraulic excavator. (CEG photo)
    This XCMG XE235UCR 23-ton class reduced-tail-swing excavator used the Sanco Sandbox to show what it can do. (CEG photo)
    The Bobcat compact track loaders are always a popular item to watch at Sanco Sandbox. (CEG photo)
    Attendees had the opportunity to test excavators, loaders, rollers and attachments, with trained professionals on-site. (CEG photo)
    Matt Greibrok, vice president of business development, Sanco Enterprises, grills to perfection for the big turnout. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ward Brothers’ Jacob Ward, operator; Nathan Ward, owner; Roger Ward, owner; with Kyle Melin, sales of KAGE Innovation, check out this wing plow. The 10-ft. plow expands to 18 ft. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): MUSKOX’s Noah Bergman, sales engineer; Mike Anderson, dealer and sales manager; and Travis Smith, head of operations, brought its new MUSKOX 26-84 Snowblower with an 84-in. wide shroud for quick clearing. The group also showed off its new T-Tach that fits between a skid steer and almost any implement, acting as a quick attach plate. (CEG photo)
    Paul Schreurs, Midwest sales representative of Diamond Mowers Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., brought this drum mulcher to Sanco Sandbox. (CEG photo)




    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147