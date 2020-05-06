--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

C.W. Machine Worx Picks Volvo Construction Equipment & Services in California

Wed May 06, 2020 - West Edition #11
Volvo


These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft.
These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft.
These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft. Dust suppression technology provides a safe and effective way of preventing harmful particles from escaping construction and demolition projects.

C.W. Machine Worx Ltd. is proud to announce Volvo Construction Equipment & Services ("VCES") as the exclusive distributor of its dust suppression products in the State of Calif.

VCES is a leading provider of construction equipment and services throughout the state of Calif. By adding dust suppression equipment to its already diverse product line, VCES is strengthening its commitment to the safety of its customers, the public, and the environment. VCES will offer a wide-range of dust suppression equipment for sale or lease at all seven (7) of its branch locations.

Dust suppression technology provides a safe and effective way of preventing harmful particles from escaping construction and demolition projects. Ohio-based C.W. Machine Worx manufactures self-contained and trailer-mounted dust suppression equipment, including the diesel-powered HAWC unit and the electric-powered Dust Demolisher. These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft.

Please contact VCES to discuss your California dust suppression needs today!

For more information, call 760/277-8307 or visit www.vcesvolvo.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News C.W. Machine Worx Ltd. California Company Wrench Volvo Construction Equipment & Services