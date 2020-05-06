These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft.

C.W. Machine Worx Ltd. is proud to announce Volvo Construction Equipment & Services ("VCES") as the exclusive distributor of its dust suppression products in the State of Calif.

VCES is a leading provider of construction equipment and services throughout the state of Calif. By adding dust suppression equipment to its already diverse product line, VCES is strengthening its commitment to the safety of its customers, the public, and the environment. VCES will offer a wide-range of dust suppression equipment for sale or lease at all seven (7) of its branch locations.

Dust suppression technology provides a safe and effective way of preventing harmful particles from escaping construction and demolition projects. Ohio-based C.W. Machine Worx manufactures self-contained and trailer-mounted dust suppression equipment, including the diesel-powered HAWC unit and the electric-powered Dust Demolisher. These patented machines are remote control operated, can achieve a maximum throw distance of 300 ft., and feature adjustable settings capable of controlling an area of up to 196,000 sq. ft.

For more information, call 760/277-8307 or visit www.vcesvolvo.com.