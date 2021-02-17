Cement Remover is a presoak that is used to soften and remove build-up of cement, slurry, lime and scale. It is environmentally safe, user friendly and does not dull paint or damage engine components, according to Dakota Ag Innovations.

Cement Remover is a presoak that is used to soften and remove build-up of concrete, cement, slurry, lime and scale. It is environmentally safe, user friendly and does not dull paint or damage engine components, according to Dakota Ag Innovations. It can be applied through a standard garden/weed sprayer.

"Cement has always been a challenge to remove and we work with it every day," said Todd Wiebenga, equipment manager of BX Civil & Construction in Del Rapids, S.D. "Dakota Ag Innovations Cement Remover cleaned our saws that were used on highway projects through the 2020 season in about 30 minutes per saw."

Available in 32-oz., one gal., five gal. or in bulk, super concentrated Cement Remover has been field-tested nationwide, according to the company. For best results, dilute Cement Remover pre-soak concentrate according to the severity of the job. Spray the surface and let Cement Remover sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse with a power washer.

"Cement Remover was fast, easy and effective in removing the cement from both our saws and trucks. Our equipment is expensive and is our calling card when it is on the job. We want it looking the best we can," said Wiebenga.

Scott Hunwardsen, PPC superintendent Midwest Division of Knife River, used Dakota Ag Cement Remover on a Cat 972 loader that spent the construction season at the company's mobile batch plant.

Hunwardsen said Cement Remover safely and effectively removed the buildup on the Cat machine, causing no harm to the machine or the glass. He said Cement Remover is fast, easy and affordable. He also stated that the machine is safer to operate with the cement off the windows and the lights.

"We have not found anything that has worked as fast with minimal efforts," said Hunwardsen.

For more information, visit dakotaaginnovations.com. CEG

