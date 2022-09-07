Lynn Odland, president, Dakota AG Innovations; Armando Betancourt, director – parts AWP for the Americas; Logan Wood, product manager of Genie parts and service; and the Genie parts sales team stopped for a group photo following the demonstration of the Dakota AG Innovations’ Power of Foam and Dakota Shine product lines introduced at the Genie Parts and Service Mid-Year Sales Event on July 19, 2022. (Dakota AG Innovations photo)

Dakota AG Innovations was invited by Genie to introduce Dakota AG's Power of Foam at Genie's mid-year sales meeting July 19 to 21, 2022, at Genie's North Bend, Wash., location.

The afternoon of July 19 was spent introducing and training Genie's regional parts managers (RPMs) on the Power of Foam and Dakota Shine product lines. Participants were given a hands-on tutorial of the products, and the Genie team will be equipped with a kit to give onsite demonstrations when visiting customers interested in learning more about the Dakota Ag product capabilities

Lynn Odland, president, and Jon Odland, vice president, business development, from S.D.-based Dakota AG Innovations were invited by the Genie Global Leadership and North America Sales Team. Those in attendance included Armando Betancourt, director — parts AWP for the Americas; Logan Wood, product manager of Genie parts and service; and 25 others representing Genie leadership and regional parts managers/sales team members.

Dakota AG is working with Genie to provide its customers and end-users with a more effective, efficient and proven way to clean their fleet. According to Genie, with these new product lines, equipment owners can save time and effort by cleaning and degreasing and can restore faded paint to its original color and luster, maximizing their asset's value.

"We are excited to broaden our ‘All Makes Product Offering,'" said Wood. "By offering Dakota Shine and Dakota wash solutions, we can help our customers clean and maintain their fleet and keep their equipment looking its best.

"The Dakota Ag products will reduce the time to clean machines and maintain overall appearance of the products. This will improve turn-around times to get machines back on rent and retain higher asset value, supporting Genie's commitment to helping equipment owners maximize the value they realize from their fleet."

Dakota Shine and Dakota Wash are now available through Genie distribution channels.

About Power of Foam

The Power of Foam is a foam cleaning system that utilizes Dakota AG's Dakota Wash HD foaming cleaner and degreaser. It is user friendly, biodegradable and will not interfere with wastewater recycling systems, according to the company.

The Power of Foam consists of a wall-mounted and air-operated foamer that sits above a refillable 55-gal. drum of Dakota Wash HD. The package includes a 70-ft. hose with a wand that will apply a layer of foam. Once applied, the foam penetrates, encapsulates and releases accumulated grease, grime and oil buildup. Let the foam sit and work for a couple minutes then rinse.

Dakota Wash HD also will neutralize corrosion in battery compartments. By applying the foam and letting it do the work, the chances of damaging electronics and circuitry will be reduced, the company said.

Genie also is offering to its customers Dakota Shine, a product that has been rehabilitating faded paint worldwide for more than 20 years.

"Our products are proven in the construction, auction and rental world," said Odland. "It is our goal to get the Power of Foam with Dakota Wash HD into the hands of those that could really benefit from it. We feel that with Genie stocking our products in their distribution centers across North America, the Genie North America sales team will be able to provide our products to their customers and end-users with a higher level of service, while providing better accessibility, ease of ordering and faster turnaround times." CEG

