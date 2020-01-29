Danuser Machine Co. Still Thriving After 110 Years in Business

For the first time in the company’s history, Danuser will feature its lineup at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas, March 10 to 14, at booth C20904. Visitors will learn how Danuser remains innovative after all these years with groundbreaking construction and agricultural attachments.

It takes innovation, flexibility and enthusiasm to survive 110 years in business. Still, Danuser Machine Company would not be what it is today "without the fine staff of people and the conscientious desire of our employees to build the best attachments for construction and agriculture," said Glenn Danuser, fourth-generation co-owner.

There is a sign on the original crane displayed at Danuser's headquarters that echoes the words of company founder, Kasper Berry Danuser, "Good enough won't do — it must be right." Glenn says these words from 1910 still hold true today.

What began as a small blacksmith shop doing maintenance and repair work has evolved into an industry leader in construction and agricultural attachments. Coupling more than 100 years of experience with the latest in manufacturing technology, Danuser prides itself on building the very best attachments with superior technologies.

For the first time in the company's history, Danuser will feature its lineup at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas, March 10 to 14, at booth C20904 in the Central Hall. Visitors will learn how Danuser remains innovative after all these years with groundbreaking construction and agricultural attachments.

Here are a few of their products that will be on display:

New and Improved Mega Mixer Material Handling Bucket

The enhanced mega mixer material handling bucket is designed to mix, scoop and dispense a wide variety of construction and agricultural materials, from livestock feed, grains and dry compost to bag-mix concrete. New and improved features designed to help save operator time and labor cost on the job site or farm include:

A new discharge end has been added for better flow control and reduced spillage.

8-in. diameter steel auger with 8-in. pitch (auger flight spacing) for faster mixing and dispensing. With the larger spacing, for example, twenty 80-pound bags of sack concrete can now be mixed in roughly five minutes.

22.8 cu. in. motor for improved torque, capable of dispensing 3/4 yd. of material in as little as 26 seconds (up to 1-in. diameter rock). The higher torque provides more power to the steel auger.

Intimidator Tree and Post Puller

A land-clearing, obstacle-removing attachment for skid steers or tractors, the Intimidator is ideal for eliminating trees, saplings, shrubs, bushes and other obstructions on the job site or farm. The versatility of the Intimidator handles the toughest stumps, posts, rocks, fencerows and land-clearing jobs.

Hammer Post Driver

The Hammer post driver, available with tilt and grapple options, offers complete one-person operation. Operators achieve a full stroke with every cycle to maximize impact force, up to 82,000 lbs., for driving fence posts, signposts, guardrails, median dividers, tent stakes, T-posts and railroad ties.

For more information, visit www.danuser.com/attachments.