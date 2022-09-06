To better represent its growing role and expanding solutions for commercial equipment finance, DCR Technologies announced that it has changed its name to Trnsact.

"As Trnsact, we are growing our commitment to provide better solutions for the industry to not just manage credit applications, but also grow their business and increase their revenue," Trnsact CEO and Co-founder, Beckham Thomas said.

"With an innovative platform and a commitment to improving our products and supporting our customers, we are transforming the way financing is done for customers, dealers, lenders, manufacturers, aftermarket providers and the entire ecosystem"

Already offering an established platform for dealers to manage credit applications and connect with lenders in a compliant and secure environment, Trnsact now provides more solutions for dealers, including payments, automated finance decisioning, lending-as-a-service, and an easy pathway to build revenue through a finance and insurance (F&I) office and diverse aftermarket products.

The Trnsact platform offers an easy-to-use turnkey financing solution with features like secure credit applications, instant two-way chat, finance proposals in seconds, electronic documentation capabilities, and access to a large lender network for instant approvals. Additionally, it provides industry-leading compliance and security, and enables dealers to quickly meet new federal regulations for safeguarding customer information.

"Trnsact is developing a full suite of solutions designed specifically for the commercial equipment and trucking industries and enabling all stakeholders to take advantage of technology to create a more efficient and more secure financing process," Transact COO and Co-founder Vijay Patil. "Through innovation, we are on a mission to give the commercial equipment industry a better way to transact."

About Trnsact

Transact is a provider of embedded finance solutions for commercial equipment dealers. The company provides technologies, tools and resources to the dealers to enable them to complete their transactions efficiently and securely.

Trnsact's embedded finance products and payment solutions address inconsistencies, and a lack of security and transparency for equipment dealers by providing an easy-to-use turnkey solution that delivers more sales, new revenue channels, increased efficiencies, and better customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.Trnsact.com.

