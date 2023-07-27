Chicago-based Anovion Technologies, a climate tech-driven advanced materials company, announced recently that it had selected Decatur County, Ga., as the site of its first large-scale expansion of manufacturing capacity for production of premium synthetic graphite anode materials.

Anovion chose the location in the southwest part of the Peach State to invest an initial $800 million for its 1.5-million-sq.-ft. plant based on several factors, including its proximity to existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, access to existing rail infrastructure, a highly valuable skilled workforce and business-friendly environment.

In short, Decatur County is seen as an ideal fit for Anovion's new expansion by company officials.

"Anovion conducted a thorough search to identify a location that addressed our energy, transportation, logistics and human capital needs that would ensure we have the ecosystem in place to produce the highest quality and sustainable synthetic graphite anode material on the market today," said Eric Stopka, the company's CEO.

"Not only does existing infrastructure make southwest Georgia an attractive location for [our] new facility, but the proximity to other battery and [electric vehicle] manufacturing plants will allow us to further reduce our carbon footprint."

As a leader in innovation and production of lithium-ion battery materials, Anovion began commercial production in early 2021 and is among a limited number of graphite anode producers in America to have successfully gained qualification for EV applications.

In October 2022, Anovion was awarded a grant totaling $117 million from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to rapidly scale production capacity to meet growing demand with the construction of a large-scale factory in the Southeast, in addition to helping secure the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain for the country's electrified future.

The new Georgia facility, which will be the first of this scale for the company, is seen by Anovion as a crucial first step to reshoring production of synthetic graphite anode, a product favored by EV and battery manufacturers for its consistency and performance.

Anovion's new Georgia plant is expected to initially produce 40,000 metric tons per year once fully operational and create hundreds of high-quality local clean energy jobs for the surrounding region.

"We're proud to welcome Anovion to the No. 1 state for business that is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation," said Gov. Brian Kemp. "Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hardworking Georgians of Decatur County."

Leading With Sustainability

Anovion said it plans to bring innovative, sustainable and technologically advanced manufacturing processes to the new Decatur County facility. This includes relying on the region's rapidly decarbonizing energy mix to power the manufacturing process and introducing the manufacturer's proprietary furnace technologies that not only substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also lay out a clear roadmap for Anovion to achieve a carbon-neutral footprint over time.

"Our long-term, strategic vision is to focus on growth and innovation, positioning Anovion as a leader in the U.S. energy transition and, equally importantly, securing a domestic source for these critical materials required for U.S. lithium-ion battery production," explained Chip Dunn, Anovion's executive chairman. "We are excited to bring our full arsenal of innovation to our new Georgia facility to execute our long-term business strategy and, together, combat the climate crisis."

In addition to efforts in Georgia, the company is expanding its Anovion Center of Excellence and its hydro-powered, sister manufacturing facility in Sanborn, N.Y., near Niagara Falls, one of the only qualified U.S. sources of battery-grade synthetic graphite to commercially ship product today.

