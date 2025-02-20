Wilmington, DE's neglected 86-acre waterfront is set for transformation into a vibrant district by the Riverfront Development Corporation. The $ multimillion project involves brownfield remediation, flood prevention, and sustainable construction methods. The initiative aims to revitalize the area, boost economic growth and create a bustling mixed-use community.

Moon Loop Photography photo The project will cover 86 acres.

Visitors and businesspeople who travel through Wilmington, Delaware's largest city, would probably ignore an 86-acre section of the waterfront. Since the 1970s, this neglected area has been home to a collection of abandoned buildings, barely used parking lots and brownfields. The Christina River borders the area and creates marshy wetlands and a shoreline along the north side.

After a lengthy environmental study and assessment, this land is about to change. Planners have begun working with various entities to develop this site. The Riverfront Development Corporation (RDC) believes that this location could be welcoming to businesses and residents while at the same time generating tax revenues.

Officials envision Riverfront East transforming into an 86-acre section that will become shops, businesses, restaurants and homes. This transformation could look similar to the area across the Christina River, which is home to Frawley Stadium, banks, residences, restaurants, a movie theater and the Delaware Children's Museum.

Tony Mottola of the RDC is heading up the multi-million-dollar effort.

"We don't want this to be just another suburban area, but we want it to function as a part of the city with its energy and choices," said Mottola. "The return on investment for this type of work can be huge. On the west side of the riverfront, the city invested $32 million in brownfield development with an ROI of $180 million."

The RDC is working closely with government officials, contractors and the engineering firm of RK & K on the property.

"Our vision is to make the city cleaner, safer and a more attractive place to live," said Mottola. "We have been given the task to find new and creative ways to make this happen."

Location matters. The Wilmington Riverfront is just a 10-minute walk from a popular rail center, 20 minutes from Philadelphia's airport and a two-hour train ride from New York City.

The RDC is now taking important early steps for the remediation of the brownfields and demolition of six existing buildings.

"We are working with the state of Delaware and local consultants on the remedial action plan which will include an analysis of the soils," said Mottola. "We are also working with the state to cure any problems with the soil and to take care of it in the future. We will be encapsulating the soil so any pollutants will be prevented from affecting future activity."

Raising Property Level to Prevent Flooding

Workers also will be building up the property to a 100-year flood level. This standard will require approximately 4 to 5 ft. of fill. The construction team has built a haul road in the middle of the property to keep disturbance in the surrounding area to a minimum. The team also will be constructing a bulkhead to prevent flooding from the nearby waterways. The team estimates it will haul approximately 200,000 cu. yds. of soil to the development. Once deposited, the soil will need to surcharge six to eight months to settle before grading, road building and construction can begin.

The demolition and remediation are in their early stages with workers using articulated trucks, haul trucks, dozers, front loaders and excavators. Later the construction team will employ paving equipment and rollers to achieve proper compaction for the streets in the development.

Developers also must consider utilities. An underground passage has been delivering the utilities to the property since the 1920s and must be updated. Workers also will relocate a 24-in. water main and will route other utilities.

Rather than put dirt and stone on top of the new utility vault, the construction team will be using ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregates (UL-FGA). The aggregate is produced by a nearby company, Aero Aggregates. The material is made from recycled glass and weighs 85 percent less than traditional aggregates.

The construction team will keep recycling in mind for other work, as well. Wherever possible the team will use material from demolished buildings and other structures as fill for future work on the property.

The progress at Wilmington Riverfront is being funded through the Delaware Department of Transportation, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, federal grants and money from the RDC. Most of the land has been purchased that will be needed for the project's 86 acres. The development will include 13 acres of greenspace.

RDC planners are focused not just on buildings, but also on people. The Salvation Army building was located on the property and has been caring for the poor and homeless since 1986. The old building was demolished, and a new, larger facility was built. It opened in 2022 approximately a mile away at 610 S. Walnut St.

"It's a beautiful location, across from the river where it's a more accessible to foot traffic, as well as bus lines," said Major Morris McCullough, administrator of the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center. "The new center is some 40,000 square feet for the residents. We host about 65 residents."

Tony Mottola has been a property manager for more than 25 years before taking on the work at RDC. He also is a horticulturist, so he takes special delight in seeing neglected land cleaned and new growth appear. He sees the Wilmington Riverfront as an example of what can happen when government, nonprofits and industry work together to create a new future.  CEG

(All photos courtesy of Moon Loop Photography: Joe Del Tufo.)

Chuck MacDonald Chuck MacDonald is an editor, blogger and freelance feature writer whose writing adventures have taken him to 48 states and 10 countries. He has been the editor for magazines on pavement construction, chemicals, insurance and missions. Chuck enjoys bicycling, kayaking and reading. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. Chuck lives in Annapolis, Md. with his wife Kristen. They have seven grandchildren.

