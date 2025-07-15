Delaware State University receives $20M from the state to build a new field house for athletics. This project is part of the school's larger "Athletics Transformation Project" to enhance facilities. Hiring former Philadelphia Eagle, DeSean Jackson, as head coach has brought energy to the program. Future plans include a new convocation center and upgrades to Alumni Stadium, aiming to elevate the university's athletic program and benefit the community.

Delaware State Hornets logo

A new feeling of optimism is beginning to pervade Delaware State University's Alumni Stadium in Dover, where the school's red-and-blue hornet logo highlights a field where the upcoming season's first football practices will soon begin.

The Hornets began the first steps of what university officials deemed their "Athletics Transformation Project" in 2024 to expand and enhance the school's athletic facilities.

A Delaware state bond bill approved on July 1, 2025, included $20 million for DSU to construct a new field house to continue this "transformation."

"It's going to inject a lot of energy and goodwill into our campus," DSU Athletics Director Tony Tucker told the Delaware News Journal in Wilmington. "We can't wait to get started."

Delaware State's new project, years in the making, has primarily drawn in-state interest, but another move by the historically Black college drew nationwide attention in December 2024 when it hired former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver/punt returner DeSean Jackson as its new head coach.

"He's still a very relevant name and figure," said Tucker. "He's brought a lot of energy to the football program, as well as the university as a whole."

Tucker was elevated to the AD position shortly before Jackson's hiring, which Tucker termed a "perfect storm" as it coincided with the athletics department's "transformation."

"This is the perfect time for Delaware State athletics, not just to revitalize itself, but to reach heights never seen before by the university," said Tucker.

The new DSU field house is envisioned to be a 70,000-sq.-ft building near the school's Alumni Stadium. The main draw would be a 50-yd. turf field, creating indoor practice space for the university's sports teams. There also would be meeting sites, lounge spaces and new locker rooms.

Jackson said the building will help the program attract talent, an area where the Hornets have struggled in the past.

"Coming from a big school like [the University of California at Berkeley] and seeing them transform over the years [through upgrades], I think it's really gonna help with recruiting," he said. "Not having people overlook us and go to rival schools like Norfolk State and Howard [that] have eye-popping facilities will be huge."

While the new field house at DSU would mostly be used by the football program, it also would be open to all students.

"Other sports that do indoor training will have access, and even non-student athletes on campus will have access to the various spaces," Tucker said. "We're very excited for the energy and goodwill it's going to inject into our athletic programs and our community."

What Steps Lie Ahead

While the approval for the field house was significant for Delaware State, it was far from its only win on July 1.

The state's Joint Finance Committee included in the bill a section highlighting its desire to "work towards exploring options for funding" a new convocation center for the school as well.

That facility would be a new home for indoor sports such as basketball, wrestling and volleyball, while also giving the university additional ability to host events. Currently, those teams play at DSU's Memorial Hall, an 1,800-seat arena.

The proposed space is projected to cost $90 million, but Tucker emphasized that it, in addition to upgrades to Alumni Stadium, could potentially benefit the entire community.

He added that with DSU located in the center of a small state, "Our location … could be a shiny new place for a lot of Delaware high school competitions."

Currently, the University of Delaware (UD) in Newark hosts many of these events, but recent controversy surfaced over the school's rental fees, leading the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) to turn away from UD as a football championship game host.

As a result, the Class 3A and Unified football state championships were both held at DSU's Alumni Stadium in 2024.

Tucker emphasized that the goal would not be to step on UD's toes, but to benefit the greater Delaware athletic community.

For his part, Jackson was excited that the improvements could narrow the recruiting gap between UD and Delaware State, especially in football.

"[UD] has been getting a lot of talent over us [for] the past year or so," he said. "If we can say 'We can play on the same playing field,' we're probably going to be able to get some guys we couldn't have before."

DSU Field House Plans Still in Flux

No timeline has been set for the construction of the new DSU field house, although Tucker said the school has a goal of building the facility within the next 18 to 24 months.

The other changes, like building the new campus convocation center, will likely take more time and more funding, the News Journal reported, but Jackson feels confident that they will happen as the DSU football program becomes more successful.

"The sky's the limit," Jackson said. "I think the success we're going to have this year will open up a lot of eyes and make us hard to [overlook].

