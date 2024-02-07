List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Design-Build Institute of America Releases Updated Design Excellence Position Statement

    Wed February 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Design-Build Institute of America


    The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has updated its Design Excellence Position Statement to emphasize collaboration between design and construction professionals through all stages of the project delivery, from procurement and development through execution.

    Understanding the changing needs of the design community, the statement introduces five lenses to help provide a framework for evaluating design excellence and to acknowledge the diverse aspects crucial for successful design-build outcomes. These lenses include:

    • Integration & Collaborative Process: Emphasizing collaboration and integration across project teams throughout the project lifecycle.
    • Healthy Living: Prioritizing user experience by crafting spaces that promote well-being, health and safety.
    • Community Impact & Delight: Recognizing a project's connection to and impact on the surrounding community.
    • Sustainability & Resiliency: Addressing environmental impact and ensuring project adaptability to future changes.
    • Responsibility of Design: Focusing on specific project components, material selection and design constructability.

    DBIA emphasizes the synergy of these elements for true design excellence, and the statement is a practical guide that aids design-build teams in navigating the complexities of modern projects.

    DBIA's Design Excellence Subcommittee — composed of industry experts representing the perspectives of designers, contractors, architects and engineers — were responsible for drafting the new statement.

    "The new Design Excellence Position Statement opens the door for all design-build team members to see how they can contribute to design excellence," said subcommittee member Susan O'Connell.

    "The update also gives concrete examples of the many ways team members' experience and expertise helps to achieve Design Excellence that aligns with the Owner's vision and goals on projects."

    As design-build moves toward representing nearly one half of construction spending, aligning guiding principles with the industry's current ethos is key. DBIA periodically evaluates and updates its position statements to reflect the growth and evolution of design-build. The Design Excellence Position Statement reinforces a culture built on collaboration, innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence and is a strategic response to the dynamic expectations of Owners, architects, engineers and contractors.

    The Design Excellence Position Statement is available to download for free in DBIA's Bookstore.




    Today's top stories

    Vegas Hosts World of Concrete 2024

    Granite Works in Tight Spaces On Mountain Range

    Cat Medium Dozers Receive Technology Package Upgrades

    ABC: Half of State Construction Unemployment Rates Down in December 2023 From a Year Prior

    How To Choose the Right Excavator for Your Job Site

    ASCE Announces 2024 Outstanding Projects, Leaders Award Winners

    Longest-Serving Member of Idaho Transportation Board Jim Kempton to Retire

    Washington Contractors Optimistic About 2024 Outlook



     

    Read more about...

    Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA)






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA