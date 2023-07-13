Custom Bobcat skid steer wrap for Paris Construction. (Dirty Graphix photo)

Dirty Graphix, a company specializing in custom vinyl wraps for heavy equipment, provides companies with unique branding and equipment protection solutions. While the concept of wrapping equipment is certainly not new, the way in which Dirty Graphix operates, and the product and experience it provides customers, is an industry first, according to the company.

History of Dirty Graphix

Dirty Graphix was founded by Ty Ciolkosz, in 2021. After owning and operating a successful landscaping and concrete business for more than 20 years, his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the industry pushed him in a new direction — custom heavy equipment wraps.

"I know firsthand the vital role branding plays in maintaining a successful business," said Ciolkosz. "Where some might see this aspect of owning a business as a challenge, I saw an opportunity to take my company to the next level. I began wrapping my own equipment, and quickly realized the value it brought to my bottom line."

Based in Minnesota, Ciolkosz has built a team to handle the day-to-day operations, graphic design, marketing, printing and worldwide shipping. While Dirty Graphix is relatively new to the heavy equipment industry, it is evolving. Dirty Graphix currently makes equipment wrap kits for skid steers, mini-excavators and mini-skids for a variety of makes and models.

What Sets Dirty Graphix Apart

Dirty Graphix sets itself apart in several ways. The material used for its wraps is four times thicker than average wrap material. Ciolkosz chose a material that is 16 millimeters thick and is designed to hold up in rugged conditions.

Dirty Graphix wraps are made to be installed by anyone. There is no need to have a wrap installed by a professional. Wrap kits come in pieces that are pre-cut to fit the customer's exact machine, and with an installation guide. This allows customers to purchase wraps online and have them shipped to anywhere in the world.

Dirty Graphix is the only wrap company for heavy equipment where customers can design their wrap online, according to the company. Customers select the make and model of equipment, choose one of the many fully customizable stock designs and use the Dirty Graphix online customizer to make it their own.

The online customizer allows customers to change all colors within the design; add and place logos and custom text; and upload personal logos and designate their placement. Additionally, customers have a variety of coverage and finish options. All changes are seen in real time.

Once a customer places an order, they receive a mockup of their wrap. This gives the customer a chance to make any final adjustments. Customers will then receive their wrap within 10 to 14 business days of placing the order.

This gives equipment owners an opportunity to increase their brand visibility and attract new business. Being able to carry over branding right onto the piece of equipment is effective.

Troy Hunt of Excavate With Apex details the impact his wrap has had in just a few short months.

"I am shocked at the number of conversations the wrap has stirred up," said Hunt. "I've had people stop at gas pumps, job sites, in traffic as out the window about the wrap and my machine. That has now led to conversations resulting in paid jobs. I am a big fan of modifying anything I possess, and this wrap has been the perfect product to separate me and showcase my individual style. It protects the factory paint while doubling as a moving advertisement."

Overcoming Obstacles

When Ciolkosz first started Dirty Graphix, he knew there would be many challenges. He knew that the concepts behind Dirty Graphix have not been tackled before because the process is far from simple. For insight, approximately 60 hours goes into each piece of equipment that Dirty Graphix makes a wrap kit for.

He receives calls asking for the templates he has created because others are not willing to put in the time needed to make them, or do not have the resources to do so. These templates are not for sale. This makes adding new makes and models a tedious task but doing so is always a top priority for Dirty Graphix.

Dirty Graphix has put its wraps to the test in many conditions and have performed specific durability tests to document how they hold up. Additionally, Dirty Graphix has countless testimonies attesting to durability and ease of installation.

"The team at Dirty Graphix is top notch from the initial design process to the quick delivery of its products. The quality of the graphics is something that we trust to hold up in the ever-changing elements of northeast Ohio. We would highly recommend this product to anyone looking to stand out," said Josh J. of Lamphear's Lawn Service.

"Dirty Graphix has been a game changer for my business. Not only do I get compliments on the way the wrap looks, I also get business leads because my logo really stands out on the side of my machine. The wrap itself was simple to install, and durable is an understatement. I've put a lot of hours on my skiddy since it's been wrapped, and it is still protecting my machine and looking in near perfect condition," said Joe S. of Siteworks Solutions.

Future of Dirty Graphix

Dirty Graphix is continually working on adding new makes and models of heavy equipment to increase accessibility for equipment owners. The company also is expanding its network by working with many equipment dealers and key industry leaders and have some exciting things in the works.

After a successful cameo at ConExpo 2023, wrapping equipment for the Diesel Brothers and Sparks Motor Company, there are plans to attend more expos this year, specifically this year's Equip Expo in Louisville to showcase its wraps and online customizer.

"The growth, support and success we have seen this past year has been humbling," said Ciolkosz. "I'm excited for everything that we have in the works, and ability to share my passion with the heavy equipment industry. Stay tuned for what's next."

For more information, visit dirtygraphix.com.

