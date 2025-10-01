Deutz Corporation has finalized the acquisition of OnSite Diesel, a Texas-based heavy equipment repair service provider. Operations will continue under the OnSite Diesel brand, expanding Deutz's service capabilities in the US. Founded in 2014, OnSite Diesel will play a key role in Deutz's growth strategy.

Deutz photo (L-R): Christian Vorspel-Rueter, executive VP & CFO, Deutz Corporation, Brent Nestor, president, OnSite Diesel and Spencer McHugh, Deutz Americas head of M&A, strategy and field service growth.

Deutz Corporation announced it has completed the acquisition of OnSite Diesel, a Texas-based provider of heavy equipment repair services. The agreement, first announced in September, became official on October 1, 2025.

Under the acquisition, Deutz Corporation will continue to operate under the OnSite Diesel brand, maintaining its strong reputation for servicing heavy equipment, including machines used for pipeline installation, rock quarry operations and landfill management. All OnSite Diesel associates will continue daily operations from the company's Willis, Texas, facility, located just outside Houston.

"We are proud to officially welcome OnSite Diesel into the Deutz family," said Spencer McHugh, Deutz Americas head of M&A, strategy and field service growth. "This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to building a true one-stop-shop service solution for customers, expanding from our Power Centers into broader whole-machine service capabilities."

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our team," said Brent Nestor, president of OnSite Diesel. "We're proud of the business we've built over the past decade, and we look forward to growing it further with resources and support from Deutz. Together, we'll continue providing the dependable service our customers expect, while expanding into new opportunities."

OnSite Diesel, founded in 2014 with one service truck and a single-bay shop, has grown into a respected provider with a fleet of service trucks and a modern, custom-built facility serving customers within a 250-mile radius. Under Deutz ownership, the business will continue to expand its service capabilities and play a key role in strengthening Deutz's United States footprint.

For more information, visit deutzamericas.com and onsite-diesel.com.

