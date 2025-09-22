Deutz Corporation acquires OnSite Diesel, a Texas-based heavy equipment repair company. Deutz plans to retain OnSite Diesel's brand, employees, and operations, aiming to expand service offerings and strengthen its presence in the US market. Acquisition set to close on October 1, 2025.

Deutz Corporation has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of OnSite Diesel, a Texas-based provider of heavy equipment repair services. The transaction is expected to close October 1, 2025.

Under the agreement, Deutz Corporation will continue to operate the OnSite Diesel brand, maintaining its reputation for servicing heavy equipment, including machines used for pipeline installation, rock quarry operations and landfill management. Deutz plans to retain all OnSite Diesel associates and will continue daily operations from the company's Willis, Texas, facility, located just outside Houston.

OnSite Diesel is a family-owned business, launched in 2014 with one service truck and a single-bay shop. Today, with a fleet of service trucks and a larger custom-built facility, OnSite Diesel provides services to customers within a 250-mi. radius.

"We're proud of the reputation OnSite Diesel has built over the years, and we're excited to see it continue under Deutz Corporation's leadership," said Brent Nestor, president and owner of OnSite Diesel. "Our team remains dedicated to delivering the same reliable service customers expect, while also taking advantage of enhanced resources that will help us continue to evolve our business following the acquisition."

Over time, Deutz anticipates leveraging OnSite Diesel's capabilities across a broader footprint in new markets, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner across multiple industries. This acquisition will enhance Deutz's United States presence and strengthen its ability to deliver exemplary service for an ever-growing catalog of off-highway equipment.

"The acquisition of OnSite Diesel represents our commitment to whole-machine service," said Spencer McHugh, Deutz Americas head of M&A, strategy and field service growth. "With this expansion, we're building on the foundation of our Deutz Power Centers, moving beyond engine and light equipment service to create a true one-stop-shop solution. We're grateful to Brent Nestor and his entire team for their dedication to outstanding customer service, and we're excited to build a better future together."

For more information, visit deutzamericas.com. and onsite-diesel.com.

