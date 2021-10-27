Located at 475 N. Cleary Road, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Deutz Power Center Florida — South opened in the spring of 2020.

Deutz Power Center Florida — South has received top honors in the Engine Distributor of the Year category of the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit Awards.

The award recognizes distributors who have excelled in providing outstanding customer service, adding services and capabilities or finding innovative ways to work with engine OEMs and or equipment end users.

DEUTZ Power Center Florida — South received the award on Oct. 26 during the 3rd annual Diesel Progress Summit, held at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

Located at 475 N. Cleary Road, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Deutz Power Center Florida — South opened in the spring of 2020. Branch Manager Roberto Nieto joined Deutz with a wealth of experience in South Florida's equipment sales and service industry. He and his bilingual team quickly took on the challenge of serving customers in their region and committing themselves to providing OEMs and end users with the best sales and service support available.

"Opening a business during a pandemic was certainly not an ideal situation," said Nieto, branch manager of Deutz Power Center Florida. "However, we were able to achieve positive results by serving an area with a real lack of existing engine sales and service. Before we even opened the doors to our facility, we reached out to prospective customers throughout South Florida. We began stocking Deutz Xchange engines, Deutz parts and non-Deutz parts, which has helped us expand our customer base. We also launched a new approach to providing local boat OEMs with Torqueedo power solutions as well as some zero-emission options."

Today, Deutz Power Center Florida — South has fully stocked parts counters and provides regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via traveling service technicians. Deutz Power Center Florida — South also provides dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

"All of us at Deutz are very proud of Roberto and the entire Deutz Power Center Florida team for earning this prestigious award from Diesel Progress," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, vice president, Power Center Operations of Deutz Corporation.

"Having been in the diesel engine industry since 1977, I consider Diesel Progress to be a knowledgeable, go-to publication for all aspects of diesel engine technology and service. Roberto and his group support Deutz and Torqeedo exceptionally well while doing lots of non-Deutz work for major customers throughout South Florida. Our business in this region has grown tremendously, and this award is the icing on top of the cake."

For more information about DEUTZ Power Centers, visit www.deutzsupport.com/locations/.

For more information about the Diesel Progress Summit and Awards, visit https://dieselprogresssummit.com/.

