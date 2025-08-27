Deutz Power Center Southeast has acquired JLG's former service center in Rock Hill, S.C., expanding operations and services for existing and new customers. The move ensures seamless support, access to OEM parts and trained technicians, boosting service quality and customer satisfaction in the region.

Deutz logo

Deutz Corporation has acquired the lease, assets and inventory of JLG Industries' Rock Hill, S.C., Service Center.

Effective Aug. 25, 2025, Deutz Power Center southeast relocated its current Rock Hill operations to the larger facility at 225 NorthPark Drive, ensuring enhanced capabilities to serve both existing customers and those previously supported directly by JLG, an Oshkosh Corporation Business.

As part of the transition, Deutz Power Center Southeast will continue as a JLG Authorized Service Provider, maintaining access to OEM parts, trained technicians and full warranty support. All JLG's current open service jobs at that location will be transitioned to Deutz Power Center Southeast to ensure continuity for their customers. Current Deutz Power Center Southeast customers can also expect uninterrupted service throughout this transition, with scheduling, support and parts availability continuing as normal.

"Relocating to this facility gives us more room, resources and manpower to deliver the high-quality service customers in this region expect and deserve," said Steven Long, branch manager of Deutz Power Center Southeast. "We're also working closely with JLG's team members during this transition, with the goal of retaining as many of them as possible. Their knowledge and customer relationships are invaluable, and we want them to become part of our growing team."

Deutz Power Center Southeast supports OEM partners, assists dealers and helps Deutz end users in the surrounding area decrease downtime and increase productivity. Because Power Centers focus on servicing an entire piece of equipment, their customers can expect elevated levels of attention and expertise.

In addition, Power Centers provide fully stocked parts counters and regularly scheduled and emergency service, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via traveling service technicians.

Deutz Power Center Southeast also offers dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs using Deutz products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

"This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to growth and continuous improvement across the Eastern region," said Ryan Merry, regional director of Deutz Eastern Power Center Operations. "We're proud to be working alongside JLG during this transition. Their major presence in the lift and access industry makes this an exciting opportunity for us to expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to customers in this area."

For more information, visit www.deutzamericas.com.

Today's top stories