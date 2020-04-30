--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Deutz Selects West Palm Beach for New Power Center

Thu April 30, 2020 - Southeast Edition #10
Deutz Corporation


Deutz Power Center Florida's Branch Manager Roberto Nieto comes to Deutz with a wealth of experience in South Florida’s equipment sales and service industry.

Deutz Corporation has chosen a new location for its latest Deutz Power Center. The new facility will be located at 475 Cleary Road, Suite 3 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"We're incredibly pleased to have a new Deutz Power Center in this busy area of South Florida," said Dominick A. "Nick" Vermet, general manager of Deutz Power Centers. "It's a great opportunity to better support our OEM partners, assist our dealers and help Deutz end users in Florida decrease downtime and increase productivity. Because we only focus on Deutz engines, we can give these customers the attention they need and deserve."

While the new Deutz Power Center location is currently being branded and configured, parts and service support is already being provided from there to customers in Florida. The new location's branch manager, Roberto Nieto, comes to Deutz with a wealth of experience in South Florida's equipment sales and service industry. He and his bilingual team are looking forward to welcoming customers to the new facility in the near future.

"I know I speak for myself and my staff when I say how excited we are to begin a new chapter of Deutz service in this area," Nieto said. "By opening this facility, we're further solidifying our commitment to our customers in Florida. They are extremely important to us, and our ultimate goal is to provide them with the best support and service that we possibly can."

Deutz Power Center Florida will have fully stocked parts counters and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer's site via traveling service technicians. Deutz Power Center Florida also will provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products. Manufacturers can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services that result in the best possible Deutz solutions for their engine specification and configuration needs. Power Center customers also can purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

Deutz Corporation will soon select an additional location for Deutz Power Center Florida in the northern part of the state.

For more about Deutz Power Centers, visit www.deutzsupport.com/locations/. For more information about Deutz Corporation and its complete line of diesel and natural gas engines, visit www.deutzamericas.com.



