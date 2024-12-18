DEVELON will showcase 4 machines at ARA Show 2025, including compact track loaders, mini excavators, wheel loaders, and dozers with innovative features. Customers can learn about fleet management services and warranty coverage for their equipment. Skyblack Rentals in Texas praises DEVELON for durability and operator comfort.

Photo courtesy of DEVELON DTL 35 compact track loader

Attendees at The ARA Show will have an opportunity to see four DEVELON machines and several attachments on display. The 2025 trade show is scheduled for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 in Las Vegas.

The DEVELON booth will be located at 2665 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The following DEVELON machines will be featured in the exhibit.

DTL35 compact track loader with a root rake grapple

DX35Z-7 mini excavator with a heavy-duty bucket

DL220-7 wheel loader with a 3-yard bucket and Transparent Bucket technology

DD100 dozer with a 3-shank parallel ripper

"We're pleased to be part of the American Rental Association and exhibit our equipment at the 2025 ARA Show," said Winta Bereket, marketing manager at DEVELON. "Our booth will feature a mix of our compact and heavy construction equipment, plus attachments, for ARA members wanting to grow their equipment fleets in 2025 and learn about our machines from our subject matter experts."

New in 2024, the DTL35 compact track loader offers 115.3 hp for exceptional capacity and pushing power. When working in tight spaces, the DTL35 can be paired with the DEVELON DX35Z-7 mini excavator.

The zero tail swing mini excavator offers impressive digging and lifting capabilities, and it comes standard with an enclosed cab with heating and air conditioning.

The DL220-7 wheel loader is the ideal size for many contractors who need to rent a high-performing wheel loader to supplement their construction equipment fleets. It comes standard with DEVELON's exclusive transparent bucket technology for enhanced safety and operator visibility.

A good fit for residential and commercial construction projects, the DD100 dozer is easy to operate, offers low maintenance costs and is designed for superior operator visibility. Skyblack Rentals in Texas recently purchased its fourth DEVELON DD100 dozer and is pleased with the machines' durability and operator comfort. Customers working in the Houston area rent the dozers to perform grading tasks with the machine's dozer blade.

Every new DEVELON machine comes standard with MY DEVELON fleet management. Customers can access machine data remotely to monitor machine performance and minimize downtime. Select new DEVELON machines include full warranty coverage for 36 months or 5,000 hours, whichever comes first.

For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en.

