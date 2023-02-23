The self-loading reel lift is designed to safely load and transport any material supplied on a reel.

DewEze has introduced the XRT Reel Lift Body to the work truck market. Built upon customer feedback, the XRT is built exclusively for the work truck industry to aid with underground construction and logistic challenges.

With a 5,500-lb. lift capacity, the XRT is taking efficiency to the next level. The self-loading reel lift is designed to safely load and transport any material supplied on a reel. Simply lift and load utility wire, innerduct reels or fiber with this one-man operation.

Extensive testing went into the design and construction to ensure it meets the needs of customers, the manufacturer said.

"Labor is one of the biggest challenges our customers face," said Drew Gerber, vice president of product. "The concept of reallocating resources to other projects due to the efficiency realized with the XRT is growing rapidly."

A workshop on wheels, the DewEze XRT helps users navigate tight areas, getting reels closer to where the work is happening. Under the hood, hydraulics power the lift arms; coupled with parallel squeeze, an extra level of versatility is added to the trucks, while eliminating the need for an arbor. The XRT offers the ability for power take-up or pay-out with an integrated brake, increasing that value to the end-user.

The DewEze RT Bed is available in four core combinations: risers and reel bar; spindle system; overspin brake; and reel power winder.

