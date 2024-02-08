Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers Excavator Brush Cutter Pro X

Diamond Mowers offers solutions for clearing brush, grass and trees, as well as mulching, with a variety of excavator attachments. These attachments are built to perform critical tasks for a variety of land clearing projects.

Excavator Brush Cutter Pro X

Diamond Mowers' heavy-duty, hydraulically driven 40 in. Excavator Brush Cutter Pro X slices trees and brush up to 4 in. in diameter and is equipped with a spring-loaded retractable shield to deflect debris.

Its simple design keeps operation and maintenance costs low, and it's most productive on tall grass, small trees, fence lines and large-scale brush clearing applications due to the Tri-Hex mulching disc that provides powerful inertia in tough conditions and prevents material build-up between the deck and blade carrier, the manufacturer said.

The attachment also is available in 50-in., 60-in. and 72-in. cutting widths to handle materials up to 10 in. in diameter.

Excavator Disc Mulcher Pro X

Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers

Ideal for rural environments, thick trees, pasture reclamation and hard-to-reach areas that require vegetation management, the 36-in. Excavator Disc Mulcher Pro X uses stored energy and hydraulic power to mulch, making it an energy-efficient and cost-effective choice.

Using the four-point hardened steel teeth on the perimeter and bottom surface of the mulching disc, this attachment cuts grass, brush and small trees up to 6 in. in diameter and mulches the same materials up to 4 in. in diameter.

It's also equipped with a thumb receiver that functions like a grapple and can be used on its own to manipulate and manage downed brush, as well as steel deflectors with full casing that direct materials downward after they've been mulched.

Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X

Photo courtesy of Diamond Mowers

The Excavator Drum Mulcher DC Pro X effectively cuts back and processes unwanted over or undergrowth, making it ideal for land clearing, vegetation management and utility and roadside maintenance.

Offered in 30-in. and 50-in. cutting widths to accommodate excavator carriers from 4.5 to 10 metric tons, it is equipped with a Rexroth 63cc adjustable displacement hydraulic motor to power through material up to 8 in. in diameter, while an abrasion-resistant AR 400 liner minimizes wear from debris.

Oversized, serrated skid shoes hang off the sides of the attachment head to control, position and manipulate downed material for more effective processing, and its optimized infeed system allows for optimum tree engagement, feeds materials from left to right as it sweeps the ground for greater productivity per pass and produces an aesthetically desirable chip size

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories