Ditch Witch Acquires HydraWheel Line of Rock Saws

Mon August 01, 2022 - National Edition
Ditch Witch


The rock saws will be manufactured, branded and sold under the Ditch Witch name and are available through the global Ditch Witch dealer network.
Ditch Witch announced that it has acquired specific assets from River City Manufacturing Inc., including the HydraWheel design of rock saws.

Based out of Bertram, Texas, the company has designed and manufactured rock saws since 1982.

Through this acquisition, Ditch Witch continues to show its commitment to the traditional open-cut utility installation industry. The product line features saws, ranging in depth from 9 to 46 in., and can be paired with both stand-on skid steers and heavy-duty tractors.

The rock saws will be manufactured, branded and sold under the Ditch Witch name and are available through the global Ditch Witch dealer network, with nearly 200 locations worldwide.

For more information, visit ditchwitch.com.




