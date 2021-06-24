(L-R): Jennifer McCloskey, Construction Angels; Adam Tschetter, Dobbs Equipment; Edward Dobbs, Dobbs Management; and Kristi Gibbs, Construction Angels, at the check presentation. Additional funds that came in after the check presentation raised the total to more than $140,000.

Dobbs Equipment hosted its inaugural charity golf outing benefiting Construction Angels in Boca Raton, Fla. Initially raising $114,300, additional funds that came in after the check presentation raised the total to more than $140,000.

"Our customers and vendors knocked it out of the park," Dobbs said on its website. "We are honored that our first year was such a success and look forward to going bigger and better next year for such a great cause."

"At Dobbs Equipment, our mission has always been to support our customers from end to end in the markets we serve. We realize that this mission provides us a unique opportunity and desire to go above and beyond for the customer. This cause is near and dear to our hearts, as we all know families who have dealt with a tragic loss," Adam Tschetter, president, said.

Construction Angels provides financial assistance and grief counseling to the children and spouse left behind when a construction worker has a fatality on the job site. It offers construction scholarship opportunities to qualified applicants and additional scholarships to surviving children of a fallen worker.

"Our vision is to be there for families who have lost a loved one as a result of a work-related accident. Our goal is to be an immediate source of relief, assistance and a conduit for continued support," Construction Angels said on its website. "Construction Angels wants to make an everlasting impression and impact within the industry, one family at a time while honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice."

Construction Angels has six core values:

Ambition : An earnest desire for honorable achievements and the willingness to attain it.

: An earnest desire for honorable achievements and the willingness to attain it. Nurture : Caring, protecting and encouraging the growth of our charity.

: Caring, protecting and encouraging the growth of our charity. Generosity : Virtue of giving without obligation and hope of reward.

: Virtue of giving without obligation and hope of reward. Efficient : Acting effectively with minimum of waste, expense and time.

: Acting effectively with minimum of waste, expense and time. Leadership : The initiative to motivate, lead and work with others to achieve common goals.

: The initiative to motivate, lead and work with others to achieve common goals. Service: Work that provides hope, comfort or assistance to benefit the construction community.

