Dobbs Equipment Raises Funds for Construction Angels

Thu June 24, 2021 - Southeast Edition #13
CEG


(L-R): Jennifer McCloskey, Construction Angels; Adam Tschetter, Dobbs Equipment; Edward Dobbs, Dobbs Management; and Kristi Gibbs, Construction Angels, at the check presentation. Additional funds that came in after the check presentation raised the total to more than $140,000.
(L-R): Jennifer McCloskey, Construction Angels; Adam Tschetter, Dobbs Equipment; Edward Dobbs, Dobbs Management; and Kristi Gibbs, Construction Angels, at the check presentation. Additional funds that came in after the check presentation raised the total to more than $140,000. (L-R): Ashley Klein, Jonathan Thiel, Richard Klein and Mark Hooper, all of AK Glazing Contractors Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., came in second place. (L-R): The winning foursome, of Alpha Wrecking, was made up of Jon Wood, Jeff Grove, Chris Willford and Kyle Lane.

Dobbs Equipment hosted its inaugural charity golf outing benefiting Construction Angels in Boca Raton, Fla. Initially raising $114,300, additional funds that came in after the check presentation raised the total to more than $140,000.

"Our customers and vendors knocked it out of the park," Dobbs said on its website. "We are honored that our first year was such a success and look forward to going bigger and better next year for such a great cause."

"At Dobbs Equipment, our mission has always been to support our customers from end to end in the markets we serve. We realize that this mission provides us a unique opportunity and desire to go above and beyond for the customer. This cause is near and dear to our hearts, as we all know families who have dealt with a tragic loss," Adam Tschetter, president, said.

Construction Angels provides financial assistance and grief counseling to the children and spouse left behind when a construction worker has a fatality on the job site. It offers construction scholarship opportunities to qualified applicants and additional scholarships to surviving children of a fallen worker.

"Our vision is to be there for families who have lost a loved one as a result of a work-related accident. Our goal is to be an immediate source of relief, assistance and a conduit for continued support," Construction Angels said on its website. "Construction Angels wants to make an everlasting impression and impact within the industry, one family at a time while honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice."

Construction Angels has six core values:
  • Ambition: An earnest desire for honorable achievements and the willingness to attain it.
  • Nurture: Caring, protecting and encouraging the growth of our charity.
  • Generosity: Virtue of giving without obligation and hope of reward.
  • Efficient: Acting effectively with minimum of waste, expense and time.
  • Leadership: The initiative to motivate, lead and work with others to achieve common goals.
  • Service: Work that provides hope, comfort or assistance to benefit the construction community.



